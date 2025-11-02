10 Best Episodes Of Star Trek: Discovery, Ranked

For all the debate that Star Trek: Discovery has inspired, fans can attest that the series has delivered some fantastic hours of sci-fi television. The series, which ran five seasons on Paramount+, was a departure from classic Star Trek with its protagonist-led story centered on Sonequa Martin-Green’s Michael Burnham. It was more action-driven than cerebral, and generally skewed darker in tone than the Trek of yore.

Nonetheless, from this streaming-era Trek have emerged iconic villains, great performances, and tons of visually stunning sequences. While it’s not exactly known for its airtight continuity, Discovery’s best hours prove that deep down, it’s still very much Trek, and these ten episodes have earned the show its rightful place in the canon.

10) “An Obol for Charon”

paramount+

When the Discovery encounters a mysterious sphere that’s dying and trying to communicate, the crew faces a test of empathy. Meanwhile, in the season 2 episode, Saru falls gravely ill, leading Burnham to believe she’s about to lose one of her closest friends.

The multilingual communication sequence alone gets this episode a spot in the top 10. Over 50 language fragments are spoken by the crew in one of the series’ most impressive ensemble performances. On top of that, the episode manages to actually convince us that Saru’s journey might be ending. This emotional tease, plus Burnham’s stunning execution of Klingon, makes this episode a highlight.

9) “People of Earth”

paramount+

In this season 3 episode, Burnham reunites with the crew after a year apart and discovers a fractured Federation, along with an Earth that’s sealed itself off from the galaxy. Taking a cue from classic Trek, what should be a homecoming becomes a lesson in how fear can divide even enlightened societies.

“People of Earth” is by far one of the most thematically poignant episodes of the show. It’s a thinly veiled reflection of real-world nationalism (and more specifically, Brexit) but told through the optimistic lens of Trek. Ultimately, it pulls off its allegory without losing emotional impact, and Martin-Green delivers another stellar performance.

8) “Unification III”

paramount+

In another season 3 standout, Burnham travels to Ni’Var (formerly Vulcan) to retrieve crucial data and ultimately discovers that Spock’s vision of Vulcan and Romulan unification has finally been achieved. The rather beautiful episode includes archival footage of Leonard Nimoy, and it’s enough to bring a tear to any Trek fan’s eye.

It’s quite moving to watch Burnham witness her brother’s legacy fulfilled centuries after his death. It’s both a satisfying payoff for long-time fans who remember The Next Generation’s “Unification I” and “II.” Ethan Peck’s portrayal of Spock is extra resonant here, as Burnham connects with her family’s past and Trek’s long lineage.

7) “Vaulting Ambition”

paramount+

In season 1, in the heart of the Mirror Universe, Burnham faces off against Emperor Georgiou, forcing her to confront her mentor’s ruthless reflection. Meanwhile, Lorca’s true motives are finally revealed, blowing open one of Discovery’s secrets.

Michelle Yeoh’s performance as Georgiou earned praise for a distinct operatic cruelty, and her command of both roles made the Mirror Universe arc genuinely exciting. Jason Isaacs’ Lorca plot twist hits hard, and his switch from trusted captain to interloper resets the trajectory of the season. Fans have even praised the visual contrasts between the Terran Empire and Discovery’s prime universe, and the episode remains one of the most-discussed in online forums.

6) “If Memory Serves”

paramount+

Burnham and Spock return to the legendary Talos IV to heal Spock’s fractured mind in this season 2 favorite. It’s an emotional journey that ties Discovery to The Original Series pilot “The Cage,” and in it, we get some of the best and most intimate character work of the series.

Like “Unification III,” “If Memory Serves” links Trek’s past and present, even paying homage to “The Cage”’s sets and its black-and-white archival footage. The opening montage, cutting directly from 1965’s Jeffrey Hunter to Martin-Green and Peck, works beautifully. Later, the chemistry between Peck and Martin-Green goes off the charts, especially when Burnham admits her guilt over their estrangement.

5) “New Eden”

paramount+

Season 2 delivers another all-timer in “New Eden.” The crew tracks a mysterious red signal to a distant planet inhabited by human colonists who have no idea Earth still exists. The away team must then decide whether to interfere with this culture or preserve its faith-based way of life.

Upon release, “New Eden” earned near-universal acclaim for recapturing the essence of Star Trek. Directed by TNG star and Trek legend Jonathan Frakes, it’s packed with great visual moments, including the church with amalgamated religious symbols and the storm sequence that tests Detmer’s piloting skills. But it’s the writing that earns this ep a spot in the top 5. It’s a fresh take on the classic push-and-pull between science and faith; it allows secondary characters like Owosekun and Detmer to shine, and it even adds a healthy dose of humor. Ultimately, the episode lands a hopeful resolution that honors Gene Roddenberry’s original ethos.

4) “Species 10-C”

paramount+

After season 4 builds up the mystery surrounding the DMA and its creators, the crew finally meets Species 10-C: a non-humanoid civilization that communicates through complex chemical and mathematical patterns. With the galaxy’s fate hanging in the balance, Burnham and the team are tasked with finding a way to communicate.

“Species 10-C” absolutely sings as a first-contact story with roots in real science and linguistics. The episode’s depiction of nonverbal communication, through pheromones and lights interpreted by Zora and the crew, feels a little like a spiritual successor to TNG’s “Darmok.” Notably, the episode also focuses on collective problem-solving rather than flashy action. You get Dr. Hirai’s analysis, Saru’s empathy, and Burnham’s diplomacy all working in tandem in what can only be described as a modern classic.

3) “Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2”

paramount+

In this climax of Star Trek: Discovery’s second season, the crews of the Discovery and Enterprise coordinate a coup against the rogue AI known as Control. Dozens of Starfleet vessels converge in a massive space battle, with Captain Pike, Spock, Number One, and Admiral Cornwell taking leading roles on the Enterprise bridge.

“Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2” is easily Discovery’s most cinematic hour. The production design alone (the bridge battles, the glowing time suit, etc.) is stunning, and many have noted that the VFX are among the best seen in Trek. But reaching further than mere spectacle, the characters are at their best here, too. Burnham and Spock have an emotional farewell, and Tilly shows courage in the face of destruction. Plot-wise, the episode also tied off multiple essential arcs, giving Georgiou and Pike fitting exits before the time jump reset the board. It’s dense, emotional, and visually stunning, enough to crack the top three.

2) “Brother”

paramount+

The Discovery welcomes Captain Christopher Pike and engineer Jett Reno as they investigate strange red signals across the galaxy. The crew rescues survivors from a crashed ship on an asteroid, setting up a new tone for the second season — one that’s lighter, more exploratory, and filled with optimism, like the Trek shows before it.

“Brother” marked a creative turning point for the series. Anson Mount’s Pike was a brilliant new addition to Discovery’s ensemble; instantly reminiscent of The Original Series’ captains. In the asteroid rescue sequence, we get a sophisticated mix of practical and digital effects (especially Detmer’s chaotic piloting scene). The introduction of Tig Notaro’s Jett Reno brings in some much-needed humor to offset the show’s heavier tone. The episode’s pacing, visuals, and renewed sense of wonder made Discovery feel more like Star Trek again, earning the series a second chance in the minds of many fans.

1) “Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad”

paramount+

Harry Mudd traps the Discovery in a 30-minute time loop in this Season 1 episode, forcing Stamets to relive the same moments over and over to save the ship. Quantum repetition and romance collide in one of the show’s most exciting and inventive stories.

“Magic” is among the greatest modern Trek episodes, and perhaps even holds its own against some of the best Trek of all time. Rainn Wilson’s Harry Mudd is a revelation; funny, sadistic, dangerous, and a far cry from the goofy con man of TOS. The episode’s editing and structure drew heavy praise. Anthony Rapp’s weary performance as Stamets provides a human anchor for all the technobabble. Even many of the smaller moments, like Burnham’s awkward dance with Tyler or the disco party on Deck 5, gave Discovery a refreshing sense of fun. “Magic” builds upon Trek’s time-honored time-loop traditions to give us the best (and most rewatchable) episode of Discovery.

