11 Behind-the-Scenes Facts You Didn’t Know About Stranger Things

We already know a little bit about the parallel dimension underneath Hawkins, but what about the one behind it? For a show as iconic as Stranger Things, the Duffer brothers and cast members have been surprisingly candid about the process of making the magic. The journey of creating the hit Netflix series is almost as strange as the Upside Down itself, with twists, turns, and dangerous pitfalls around every corner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As we officially say goodbye to Eleven and the rest of the gang in their final season, we can take a look back at all of the behind-the-scenes drama. While some happy accidents made the show as widely beloved as it is today, some production decisions remain regrets according to Matt and Ross Duffer. From casting to writing to acting to pitching the show way back in 2015, here are eleven facts you might not have heard about the making of Stranger Things.

11) The Series Was Originally Titled Montauk

According to an interview with Vulture, before the fictional town of Hawkins and its dark reflection were conceived, the Duffer Brothers were originally pitching a series called Montauk, set in Montauk, New York, and based on the actual government conspiracy theories about the Montauk Project. They eventually moved the setting to a fictional Midwest town for broader appeal and changed the name to Stranger Things (likely inspired by Stephen King’s Needful Things) to lean into the 80s horror aesthetic. However, there is a Montauk easter egg hidden in the series finale.

10) The Show Faced (at Least) Two Copyright Lawsuits

Stranger Things has reportedly been two times (that we know of) during its five-season run by filmmakers claiming the show stole their ideas. One lawsuit alleged that the series lifted concepts from an unmade script called Totem, which featured a young girl with powers. However, in 2023, Reuters reported the case was dropped due to a lack of evidence. A similar lawsuit from a different filmmaker over The Montauk Project also ended with the plaintiff withdrawing, telling Variety, “it is now apparent to me that my work had nothing to do with the creation of Stranger Things.”

9) The Duffer Brothers Regret Killing Chrissy

Chrissy’s death in Season 4 sparked immediate backlash from fans, who were enjoying the unexpected Eddie and Chrissy dynamic. But fans weren’t the only ones, as the Duffer Brothers have expressed their regret as well. According to TVLine, they shot the charming forest scene between Eddie and Chrissy after her cheerleader’s fate had already been sealed. Matt told the publication that they hadn’t realized the chemistry between actors Joseph Quinn and Grace Van Dien was so good until her brutal death sequence had already been shot. He recalled being surprised by the dynamic, adding that the forest scene “came alive in a way that was just so beautiful.”

8) This Bridgerton Star Nearly Became Robin

Before Maya Hawke made the role of Robin iconic, Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan was in the running for the part. Coughlan revealed to BuzzFeed that she auditioned and came close but ultimately didn’t get the role, acknowledging that Hawke was “far better than I ever would have been.” While it’s not hard to imagine a Stranger Things universe with Coughlan’s dry humor and applied to Robin’s character, Hawke shines in the role. Not to mention Hawke’s performance brings an endearing platonic chemistry with Steve that is ultimately central to the show’s lighter, teen-adventure subplot, something that may not have been true for Coughlan, who is mainly known as a romantic lead.

7) We Almost Got A Season Set in the 2020s

Executive producer Dan Cohen revealed to Yahoo Entertainment that the Duffer Brothers seriously considered with the idea of setting each season in a new decade, starting in the ’80s and moving through the ’90s, 2000s, and finally reaching the present day for Season 5. The concept would’ve allowed the series to explore a variety of eras, fashions, and pop culture references. Ultimately, the idea was scrapped when the Duffers realized the heart of Stranger Things was really in the kids themselves, their journey. Decade-hopping would have meant risking the emotional center that connected viewers to the show. By keeping the timeline mostly intact, the series also maintained its cohesive aesthetic and nostalgic appeal.

6) Before the Upside Down, There Was the “Nether”

Millie Bobby Brown revealed on the Beyond Stranger Things aftershow that the now-legendary Upside Down wasn’t always called that. In the earliest scripts for Season 1, the parallel dimension was referred to as “The Nether,” a name with a gothic, almost literary bend. While “The Nether” might have sounded intriguing on paper, “Upside Down” gives it a more playful tone to juxtapose the horror, perfectly fitting for the young characters as they face demons in a coming-of-age allegory. It was also likely changed because it is easier for audiences to remember.

5) Sadie Sink Had to Beg for Her Part

When Sadie Sink first tried out for the role of Max, the producers wanted to say “no.” At 14, she was older than the original cast of Hawkins kids, and they weren’t sure she’d fit into the established dynamic. But, as Sink told Fashion Magazine, she didn’t take no for an answer. She “begged and pleaded” for more audition material and was determined to show the team something fresh. Her persistence paid off, because after a pivotal chemistry read with Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Sink was immediately offered the part. Thanks to her stubborn determination, we got the Max we know and love today, and Sink quickly became one of the most notable young talents on the show.

4) Joe Keery Turned Steve From Jerk to Fan-Favorite

Steve Harrington’s transformation into a beloved character was almost entirely due to Joe Keery’s natural charm. Ross Duffer admitted to Variety that in the original pilot script, Steve was “the biggest douchebag on the planet,” with moments that would have made him entirely unsympathetic for viewers. It even included an aggressive scene with Nancy, as Keery later admitted to GQ. According to Ross, it was Keery’s charisma that made them rethink the character, turning Steve into someone who could at least be redeemed, if not become a full-fledged fan-favorite. The actor’s bright energy and improvisation influenced not only the dialogue but also Steve’s arc, including his kinship with Dustin.

3) Millie Bobby Brown Almost Refused the Buzzcut

Millie Bobby Brown’s shaved head for Eleven was almost an early sticking point. At just 11 years old, she was understandably hesitant to shave her head for the role. According to Entertainment Weekly, the turning point came when the Duffer Brothers showed her a photo of Charlize Theron as Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road, framing the haircut as empowering. Brown then embraced it, letting out a Furiosa-esque roar when she saw herself in the mirror—truly embodying Eleven for the first time.

2) The Script Was Rejected Nearly 20 Times

Before Netflix greenlit Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers faced a tiring slew of rejections, around 15 to 20, according to Rolling Stone. Studio execs were apparently skeptical of the story’s multigenerational cast, and its genre blend of horror, sci-fi, and YA drama, which they thought might make it difficult to pin down an audience. They suggested the series be reworked as either a kids’ show or an adult-focused investigation mystery featuring Hopper as the lead. The Duffers’ persistence, however, ensured that their original vision finally reached the screen. In hindsight, it seems ridiculous that any studio or platform would have turned down the story, given its massive success.

1) They Almost Killed off Eleven and Steve in Season 1

Fan-favorite characters Eleven and Steve were initially slated for very different fates in the show’s first season. Ross Duffer revealed in Stranger Things: Worlds Turned Upside Down that Eleven was intended to make the ultimate sacrifice to save Hawkins. At the same time, Steve was set to remain a mean, one-dimensional antagonist (see #4) who likely wouldn’t make it very long. It was ultimately the actors who inspired the characters’ extended trajectories. Millie Bobby Brown’s fire and Joe Keery’s charm altered the course of history and convinced the Duffers to preserve both lives. Eleven became the emotional anchor and main protagonist of the series, while Steve was given a chance to grow. The near-miss is also a testament to The Duffer Brothers’ finely tuned intuition and adaptability, which is at the root of Stranger Things’ transcendence, allowing it to become the phenomenon it is today.

Have you seen the Stranger Things finale yet? If so, you can rate it here in the ComicBook forum!