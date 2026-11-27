Thinking of coming up with one of those memorable TV bad guys? Just make him king of the world, give him a traumatic childhood, and put the world in peril of being destroyed by his plan. Or give him a power so overwhelming that he’s unbeatable—or nearly so. Every once in a while, the most frightening villains are the ones whose primary talent isn’t combat.

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That’s what was so great about Heroes when it premiered in 2006. The heroes discovered these fantastic powers, but the series established that having superpowers didn’t automatically make someone special. Some people just wanted to save the world. Some people just wanted to be famous. And one guy loved people for their powers as much as he loved them for their personalities. Twenty years later, his reveal is still one of the show’s all-time best moments: He didn’t have a suit or an army; he just knew what made people special. While Sylar’s character development became increasingly complex over the course of the series, his introduction in the first season remains one of the best things the show has to offer.

Sylar Made Heroes One of TV’s Most Terrifying Superhero Shows

The watchmaker wasn’t exactly the sort of person most of us thought would become one of TV’s iconic supervillains. Zachary Quinto played him with a quiet, strange, unsettling politeness and curiosity. As someone who genuinely wanted to understand the incredible abilities of the other Heroes characters, Gabriel was an odd but seemingly innocuous character. And then we discovered what happened when that curiosity became an obsession, and he became Sylar. He sure was more terrifying than any supervillain intent on taking over the world.

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That’s what was so good about that character. Sylar wasn’t just a mass murderer out to get power for the sake of doing bad things to people. Sylar just wanted to understand how the universe worked. He was a watchmaker, and he was obsessed with figuring out how things functioned. When he looked at a clock, he could identify the tiny defect in a gear that was keeping it from working properly, and he eventually began applying that same ability to people. His intuitive aptitude also extended to understanding the human brain, particularly in people with extraordinary abilities. By examining their brains, he could initially figure out how their powers worked and replicate them. But that understanding came with an insatiable desire to acquire whatever he discovered. It’s such a great idea for a villain. Most superheroes and heroines go on about trying to understand what makes them special; Sylar just decided that whatever made everyone else special could just as easily be his own, and that makes Heroes’ villain a guy who makes even a nice conversation one of the most nerve-wracking things ever. As the series went on, though, Sylar’s ability to acquire powers evolved, allowing him to obtain abilities without necessarily killing the people who possessed them.

Why Is Sylar Still One of the Best Superhero TV Villains?

The part of Sylar that makes him so compelling is that his villainy has a very familiar psychological foundation. Sylar is a man who wishes he were special. Sylar is a man who is hungry for power. His compulsion to acquire abilities is his perverted way of trying to make himself important—better than everyone else. His intuitive aptitude is what makes him a genius, but it also becomes the product of a counterproductive hunger, turning that gift into something extremely destructive. His desire to feel special is also rooted partly in his upbringing and his complicated relationship with his parents. That’s what makes him a far better antagonist than just an exceptionally bad supervillain who gets a kick out of killing people.

Quinto knew the character well enough to realize he didn’t have to go too broad every time he played him. Sylar could be charming when he needed to be, and just as creepy. That kept him complex. You never quite knew if he was asking you a question out of sincere interest or if he had already decided what he was going to do with that information. And that is part of what made that character work so well against the other heroes. Our heroes still didn’t totally understand what their powers could do. Sylar knew precisely what he wanted to do with theirs. Twenty years later, there are plenty of supervillains out there with nefarious plans and world-ending intentions. But not many make the need to feel special quite so terrifying. Sylar didn’t just want to be a hero. He wanted to be the only hero.