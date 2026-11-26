Most cartoons treat Thanksgiving as a way to teach kids to be grateful for what they have in life. It’s a great lesson but one that’s as stale as those unseasoned dinner rolls from a can that nobody wants to eat but does so the family member who made it isn’t offended. The Real Ghostbusters Thanksgiving episode, on the other hand, treats the day like a spooky superbowl, culminating in a clash between two ectoplasmic behemoths that rival Godzilla’s battles with King Ghidorah. We’re talking about “The Revenge of Murray the Mantis” from 1987, and its main event is a smackdown with two titans ready to make a statement.

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The episode’s bad guy is an homage to the oversized radioactive bugs from so many classic 1950’s monster movies. In particular, this atomic age antagonist harkens back to The Deadly Mantis from 1957, a fairly forgotten movie in its own right with dated effects, but a concept that is a perfect fit for the whimsical and often eerie world of The Real Ghostbusters. Who better to battle this monster than another huge part of the Ghostbusters world — and we do mean huge — than the Staypuft Marshmallow Man. This episode is full of throwbacks to nostalgia, but it goes deeper than its characters and hits another explosive moment from the original film that had lasting effects on the franchise.

The Real Ghostbusters Brought Back the Staypuft Marshmallow Man in Their Thanksgiving Special

“The Revenge of Murray the Mantis” was part of The Real Ghostbusters second season of syndication, and according to writer Richard Mueller was directly inspired by the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that runs from the Upper West Side of Manhattan through Midtown. The story begins on the eve before the holiday, as the Ghostbusters finish work on adjustments to their containment unit that includes a brand new airlock (which is never seen or used again) so Egon can use it to become the first ambassador of the spirit world. Meanwhile, a crew of workers are inflating a balloon for their Thanksgiving parade, which is revealed to be on the grounds of what used to be the city morgue. A phantom mist rises from the ground and enters a float, possessing it ahead of the next day’s event.

While the Ghostbusters enjoy their time in the ECTO-1 as part of the parade, things go awry when the balloon of beloved cartoon character Murray the Mantis loses control. Venkman blasts it, revealing a meaner insect within that’s as tall as a skyscraper. It wreaks havoc on the city, forcing the team to summon their secret weapon from within the containment unit — the Staypuft Marshmallow Man. “The Big Guy” is released and meets his clawed rival uptown for a kaiju-sized showdown in Central Park, leading to a knockdown brawl that ends in Murray’s destruction. The Ghostbusters are heralded as heroes, while Staypuft enjoys his time floating overhead above the crowd as a makeshift replacement float for Murray.

After Staypuft’s victory in this episode, “The Big Guy” returned again throughout the series in various appearances. Some were cameos in the background or hearing its name mentioned in passing, but episodes like “Cry Uncle” and “Sticky Business” utilized the possessed snack monster to its full potential. The latter explained how Staypuft came under the employment of the Ghostbusters, with Egon positively charging a sample of the marshmallow goo to make it a friendly giant instead of a fiendish bad guy. Most recently, Staypuft was brought back into the cinematic universe by appearing in mini-form in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and its sequel Frozen Empire. These mischievous micro-mallows acted more like Gremlins, getting into trouble on a smaller scale instead of smashing public property and stepping on churches.

This Real Ghostbusters Episode Is A Throwback To The Original 1984 Movie

Besides referencing Gozer earlier in the episode and bringing Staypuft back into the fold, there’s another nod to the original Ivan Reitman-directed film that kicks off the story’s third act. As mentioned earlier, Ray and Egon’s modifications to the containment unit become a critical part of the plot while later acting as a catalyst to Staypuft’s return. After the phantom mantis appears for the first time, the NYPD comes knocking on the firehouse doors with an arrest warrant for the Ghosbusters. After barging in through an unlocked door, two patrolmen enter the basement and drag Egon away from the ectoplasmic storage facility, but not before the scientist sets his plan into motion.

As the Ghostbusters are lined up outside to be arrested, the front doors of their headquarters burst open with a strong gust of spectral winds as the sidewalk begins to quake. A swell of energy crumbles the firehouse roof, leading to a psychokinetic explosion as the containment unit releases an unnatural disaster of spooky proportions. This is a direct throwback to the containment unit explosion from the first film, where Walter Peck demanded it be shut down, resulting in releasing every single ghost they had captured earlier through the movie (though most weren’t shown on camera). In this instance, only Staypuft was let loose, but the way the cartoon showed this happening as well as the inspiration for it was clearly an homage to the 1984 classic.

This explosive moment wasn’t the only time The Real Ghostbusters made a reference to the movie. Most notably, “Citizen Ghost” from the first season told the story that connected the cinematic universe into the animated one by explaining what happened immediately after Gozer was sent packing by a total protonic reversal, showing us why the team transitioned from matching khakis into colorful jumpsuits and how Slimer joined the team. Scenes from the film were briefly shown in “Take Two,” another episode from the same season where the GB’s head to Hollywood to work on a movie about themselves. After taking down the obligatory ghost du jour, the team watch the premiere of their movie which uses footage from the live-action version.

Do you remember this episode of The Real Ghostbusters, and will you make it part of your Thanksgiving tradition? Let us know in the comments!