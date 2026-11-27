Stephen King adaptations have been having a great run as of late. Movies like The Running Man, The Long Walk, and The Life of Chuck all were well-received last year. HBO Max’s It: Welcome to Derry has been a hit and a second is on the way and, most recently Prime Video’s Carrie has also gone over well with critics and audiences alike. But for as great as it has been to be a King fan this year, there is at least one bit of bad news. One of the best adaptations — and perhaps the most underrated — is about to leave Netflix in just a few short weeks.

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Castle Rock is set to be removed from Netflix on December 15th. That means that the last day to stream the series will be December 14th. The two-season, 20-episode series originally premiered on Hulu in 2018 but has been a hit on Netflix since it arrived last December. It’s a series that is not just great television, but truly unique as King adaptations go and if you haven’t seen it for yourself, you definitely should check it out before it says goodbye to Netflix.

Castle Rock Is Multiple King Adaptations In One

While most adaptations of King’s work take on specific stories, Castle Rock is unique. The series takes on the larger mythology and lore of a larger world, specifically the fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine and the characters that are within the world that King has created. This setup allows the series to tell different stories and follow different characters, each one expanding on characters and stories that fans of King’s work already know. It’s a way to enhance things and it works beautifully.

The two seasons each tell different stories. Season one centers around criminal attorney Henry Deaver (Andrew Holland) who returns home to Castle Rock to represent a young man who is found in a cage at Shawshank Prison — The Kid. The season also stars Bill Skarsgard. Season 2 operates as a prequel to Misery and follows a young Annie Wilkes (Lizzy Caplan) who finds herself stranded in Castle Rock with her teen daughter Joy (Elsie Fisher) after a car accident. It’s a fascinating glimpse at a character fans have come to know as extremely terrifying and dark, but who is still disturbed even as a young woman, just in a different way. By building these backstories, the series creates a richness and nuance that elevates King’s work all while being a truly great television experience. It sadly only got two seasons, but they’re practically perfect and with just 20 episodes, it makes for an easy binge. Be sure to fit it in before the series leaves Netflix. It’s well worth the watch, even if you aren’t a fan of King’s brand of horror. These are just great characters and great stories – you can thank me later.

Castle Rock departs Netflix on December 15th.

Have you seen Castle Rock? Let us know your thoughts about the series in the comments.