Thanksgiving movies usually have a pretty familiar routine. Somebody cooks the turkey, relatives have spirited discussion over dinner, and eventually everyone remembers they’re supposed to be grateful for something. It’s a perfectly nice tradition. And then there’s the version where a summer camp full of spoiled children gets an unexpected history lesson and the whole place nearly burns to the ground. That’s what happens in Addams Family Values, and honestly, I don’t think Thanksgiving cinema has ever quite recovered.

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Ah, the Addams family… Christina Ricci was already terrific as Wednesday Addams, but the 1993 sequel gave her one of the funniest scenes of her career. She’s sent to Camp Chippewa with her brother Pugsley, where the counselors have decided that putting on a Thanksgiving pageant will be a wonderful bonding experience. Wednesday isn’t exactly known for embracing group activities. Things get considerably worse when she’s handed a costume and expected to celebrate a version of American history that doesn’t tell the whole story. The result is one of those rare comedy scenes that gets funnier every time you watch it.

Addams Family Values Turned Thanksgiving Into a Revenge Fantasy

Wednesday and Pugsley arrive at Camp Chippewa and immediately find themselves surrounded by the sort of cheerful children who probably think wearing matching sweaters counts as a personality. The camp’s popular girls run the place, and Wednesday has absolutely no interest in joining their little social club. Then comes the Thanksgiving pageant. Amanda Buckman gets to play Sarah Miller, the beautiful pilgrim girl, while Wednesday is cast as Pocahontas. Pugsley gets to be a turkey. I’m not sure what he did to deserve that particular indignity, but it certainly doesn’t help matters. The production begins with the usual sanitized version of the first Thanksgiving. The pilgrims welcome the Native Americans, everyone gets along, and apparently nobody involved has ever opened a history book. Wednesday initially plays along. Then she decides she’s had enough.

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What follows is ludicrous. Ricci delivers Wednesday’s speech with the same wonderfully blank expression she brings to practically everything. She explains a different perspective on what happened to Indigenous people while pointing out the rather comfortable future awaiting the descendants of the pilgrims. Amanda’s character has no idea what’s coming. Neither do the adults sitting in the audience. Wednesday eventually announces that she intends to scalp Sarah Miller and burn the village to the ground. Then the other outcast campers join her rebellion. The set goes up in flames, the counselors lose control, and the parents suddenly discover that their children’s little school play has become something considerably more exciting. It’s a ridiculous scene, but that’s exactly why it works. Wednesday doesn’t need to shout or make some grand emotional declaration. She simply decides the play is over. And nobody is going to stop her.

Why Wednesday’s Thanksgiving Scene Still Works 33 Years Later

Part of the reason the sequence has lasted so long is that it gives Wednesday exactly the kind of situation she was born to disrupt. The Addams family has always been funny because it sees the world differently from everyone else. What other people consider normal strikes them as deeply strange. Wednesday takes that idea and applies it to a Thanksgiving pageant that presents a very comfortable version of American history. The joke isn’t simply that she’s an angry little girl who wants to burn down a summer camp. She’s also the only person on that stage willing to question what everybody else is celebrating. Screenwriter Paul Rudnick understood how much comedy could come from that contrast. Barry Sonnenfeld gives the sequence plenty of room to build, and Ricci never loses Wednesday’s wonderfully deadpan delivery. Even the little musical cue from the original Addams Family television series makes the rebellion feel like a proper family tradition. It’s hard to imagine Morticia being disappointed.

There’s also something particularly satisfying about seeing the camp’s social hierarchy collapse. Amanda and her friends have spent their time treating the other children as outsiders. Now those same children are running the show. Wednesday doesn’t suddenly become a friendly camp counselor or learn the importance of making new friends. Thank goodness for that. She’s still Wednesday. The difference is that she has found a situation where her particular brand of hostility is surprisingly useful. And the scene has only become more relevant as audiences have revisited the film over the years. Its influence even carried over into Netflix’s Wednesday, which revisited the character’s infamous hatred of pilgrims and included several references to the 1993 film. That’s quite an achievement for a sequence that occupies only a few minutes of a 1993 comedy sequel. Plenty of movies have tried to make Thanksgiving memorable. Addams Family Values managed it by letting Wednesday Addams take over the holiday. But that might not be something to be thankful for.