The 1990s were the first decade of a new world. The Cold War had ended in 1989, with the Soviet Union collapsing after years of trying to match the United States. Historian Francis Fukuyama called it “the end of history” – something he’s been continually clowned by people of younger generations who don’t understand the concept. Of course, it was also wrong – the world didn’t find some utopian new balance where we shared wealth and success with everyone. It was a time of change, though; grunge destroyed hair metal, hip hop began its road to cultural dominance, and rave culture was bringing around a new kind of hippie. It felt like the world was getting weirder, especially when it came to pop culture.

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Sci-fi has always been an important part of pop culture and the ’90s would see a new rise of the genre. We were on the cusp of a new millennium and we were obsessed with the utopian new world we where going to create. Looking back, the ’90s were such a naive time, but there was some fantastic sci-fi in the decade, especially on TV. Star Trek: The Next Generation was joined Deep Space Nine and Voyager, X-Files was making sci-fi cool again, and the prequels were coming down the road, but there was way more great sci-fi out there that has been all but forgotten. This ’80s baby recommends these 5 forgotten ’90s sci-fi shows, perfect shows to rediscover for the ’80s kid who wants to remember a life without back pain.

5) Tekkaman Blade

Image Courtesy of Tatsunoko Productions

Sci-fi and anime have gone together beautifully for decades, and the ’90s has numerous examples of awesome sci-fi anime. There were classics like Neon Genesis Evangelion, Ghost in the Shell, five different Gundam series’, and numerous others. I want to take you back in time to a random Sunday morning in the mid ’90s. I ended up waking up at some ridiculous time, put on the TV, and saw an anime. It was a mech anime, about an amnesiac named Slade, who was found in space and brought to Earth, which was at war with a mysterious race of monsters. Slade had the power to transform into a mech, battling the aliens and the mysterious Blade with his Technoman form.

I was hooked to show – titled Technoman – but there was never season two. At least, not in the US. In Japan, the name of the show was Tekkaman Blade (they changed his name to Slade because Blade was more of a villain name in the US) and it went on to have several sequels and reboots over the years. Tekkaman Blade was fantastic; while it wasn’t as deep as something like Evangelion or Gundam, it was still something completely different than anything on US TV at the time. The entire series is subbed in English on YouTube and it’s definitely worth your time. It was so hard to be weeb in the ’90s in the US unless you had money (you had to import everything and it was super expensive for the VHS sets), so it was nice to get something like Technoman.

4) Exosquad

Image Courtesy of Peacock

The ’80s were the decade of the Saturday morning cartoon, when the Reagan Administration changed the FCC rules on children’s shows, allowing them to become toy commercials with no educational value (read that sentence again and think about why the world is the way it is). The ’90s would see numerous new series drop, but one of the best is one that you probably don’t remember: Exosquad. This sci-fi cartoon take place in a future where humanity is battling the Neosapiens of Mars in “exoframes”, robotic war suits that link to the brains of their pilots, giving them immediate reaction time.

Exosquad was interesting in that it was probably one of the most mature American Saturday morning cartoons I ever watched. This wasn’t like the war between Corbra and G.I. Joe, this was a serious conflict with the fate of two races at stake. It was dark and I loved it. The writers of the show didn’t talk down to their audience and gave them a show that stands up even today. Honestly, this show has more in common with anime of the ’90s than other American shows; it’s basically an American mech anime. If that appeals to you, then go to Peacock and check this one out.

3) Stargate SG-1

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures Television

The ’90s were a time when Hollywood was trying to create new pop culture franchises and sci-fi was always fertile ground for that sort of thing. Sci-fi fans are devoted to the genre in a different way than others and if a show can find a fanbase, they have a good chance of surviving. In 1994, James Spader and Kurt Douglas starred in Stargate, a movie where the titular gate takes them to space Egypt, where they learn the secrets of the pyramids and that alien exists and thing of that nature. I saw it in theaters and loved it, but the movie wasn’t a massive success (can you believe it was the first place I saw James Spader?). However, three years later, the story would continue with the excellent Stargate SG-1.

The show would have MacGuyver legend Richard Dean Anderson (suddenly I feel like Patty and Selma and I love it) replace Douglas and Michael Shanks take over for Spader. The primary cast was rounded out by Amanda Tapping and the excellent Christopher Judge (Teal’c was basically Worf if he didn’t get jobbed out to blue barrels). The SG-1 team used the Stargate to protect the Earth and gain alien technology, battling the alien conquerors known as the Goa’uld. The show ran for ten years on three different networks – Showtime, the Sci-Fi Channel, and Sky1 – and had spinoffs like Stargate: Atlantis and Stargate Universe. It’s a great show and it’s about time everyone remembered that.

2) Sliders

Image Courtesy of Comcast

TV execs had learned by the ’90s that if you gave a sci-fi show a chance to grow a little bit, it could have legs. X-Files showed that viewers were down for a little weirder sci-fi, so execs would give shows with out there premises more of a chance to grow than they would have. Sliders was one of these. The show began in 1995 and ran to the year 2000 and the quickest way to describe the show is that it was Quantum Leap with an ensemble and instead of traveling through time, they jumped from universe to universe.

Quinn Mallory, played by Jerry O’Connel, created a device that would allow him to “slide” through alternate universes, equipped with a timer that would allow him to return home. Quinn, Professor Arturo, Rembrandt, and Wade gave the machine a try, but the system was damaged and the only way for them to get home was to keep sliding through the universes until they hit theirs. The show ran for three seasons on Fox before finishing up its run on the Sci-Fi Channel with two seasons. This show was so much fun back in the day, and it’s still amazing today.

1) Babylon 5

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Television

’90s sci-fi was brilliant and one of the best examples of that is Babylon 5. The show was created by writer/producer J. Michael Straczynski, who ended up writing 92 of the show’s 110 episodes. That was unheard of back then and even more rare now, when showrunners rarely write anything but the first episode. The show told the story of the titular space station. One of five Babylon stations built, it was the only one that survived, with the first three being destroyed before they were finished, the fourth disappearing. The station became the epicenter of the galaxy’s drama, as Earth, the Mimbari, the Narn, and the Centauri all bump against each other when a new threat rears its ugly head.

The 1990s were a decade where we had two different sci-fi shows set on space stations at the same time (there are rumors that Trek producers heard about JMS’s pitch and made their own space station show), both of them seeing a coalition of galactic powers come together to battle a terrible new threat. However, they’re also very different shows; Stracyznski show digs more into the fantastical side of sci-fi, and that’s part of its charm. Babylon 5 was never as big as DS9, but it’s just as brilliant in completely different ways.

What ’90s sci-fi classic do you love the most? Any of them you would recommend? Sound off in the comment section below.