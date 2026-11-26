Remember when it felt impossible to go a week without hearing someone talk about a specific show? Sometimes, an unexpected TV craze takes over, and a series becomes so popular that it seems like the entire world can’t stop talking about it. There have been several examples of this over the years. But at some point, that success starts to fade, whether because the show has ended or because its seasons failed to live up to its potential. And even though some fans are still around, they aren’t really talked about anymore.

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These are shows that had a massive impact when they were at their peak. Can you think of any? We’ve selected 5 that you’ve certainly watched or at least heard about, and that were once some of the main talking points in pop culture.

5) Stranger Things

image courtesy of netflix

Stranger Things hasn’t been gone for that long, but given how huge its peak was, when the internet seemed to stop everything to watch the show and even crashed Netflix, it deserves a spot on this list. The iconic series follows a group of kids and teenagers who have to deal with supernatural events after Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) mysteriously disappears, leading everyone to discover a parallel dimension and secret government experiments. It’s a mix of sci-fi and horror, with plenty of ’80s references, and it caused a huge frenzy for almost a decade. It launched its cast into stardom, brought Dungeons & Dragons back into the spotlight, and sent Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” to the top of the music charts.

And naturally, hype eventually dies down. However, in this case, it feels like people got oversaturated with it. Even after spin-offs were announced and Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 was released, people didn’t seem to keep thinking about it. The truth is that all the controversy surrounding the writing, especially in the final season, played a part in that, since even though fans kept watching until the end, the reactions were more negative than positive. The show is still a pop culture landmark, of course, but it’s curious how nobody seems really eager to talk about it anymore. Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure was recently announced and got some attention, but we’ll have to wait and see whether it can come anywhere close to the original show’s level of buzz.

4) Daisy Jones & The Six

image courtesy of prime video

Here’s a show that may not have reached a massive global audience, but it became an unexpected hit in 2023. And once people found out it was based on a book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, copies started flying off the shelves. Daisy Jones & The Six won audiences over by telling the story of a fictional ’70s rock band, from its rise to fame to its breakup, with a special focus on the toxic relationship between lead singer Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and musician Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin). But what really generated buzz was the collective effort to make the band feel real: the actors learned to play instruments, recorded the songs, and took part in a promotional campaign that made it seem as though the group could have actually been successful back in the day.

The album Aurora, created specifically for the series, topped the iTunes album charts, and plenty of fans took to social media to express how much they wanted the cast to go on tour. However, even though the production turned into a huge sensation, the hype only lasted a few months. And to be honest, the reason has a lot to do with its format: Daisy Jones & The Six is a miniseries with a pretty conclusive ending, so it’s difficult to come up with a convincing way to continue the story. Much of its success came from the fun of following a band that felt real, and by the final episode, the only real open door involved the relationship between the two main characters. So, in the end, there wasn’t much to keep people engaged.

3) Glee

image courtesy of fox

Glee took the TV world by storm in the 2010s, so much so that it’s even getting a reboot now. And even though it’s been quite a while, anyone who was keeping up with the most popular shows back then, whether they watched it or not, knows this musical series. Basically, it became a big deal because it knew how to connect with its audience. The story follows the members of New Directions, a school choir made up of students who use music to deal with the challenges of high school, from relationships and bullying to issues of identity and acceptance. It was a clever concept, as people could relate to the characters while also enjoying covers of hit songs in every episode. And to give an idea, many of those covers made it onto the music charts, and the cast even went on two concert tours.

And apart from the music, the show has a lot of humor and drama, with a light tone that still allowed it to tackle subjects other series often avoided at the time. Unfortunately, though, Glee became a victim of its own formula: by the later seasons, much of the original cast had left the series, and the constant musical numbers and storylines became tiring for pretty much everyone. Still, it remained a talking point for quite some time, not only because of its plots but also because of the controversies and behind-the-scenes news with the cast. But one positive thing we can take away from its success is that many of the musical shows we see today owe something to the path it helped pave.

2) Lost

image courtesy of abc

When you think of groundbreaking series, Lost definitely has to be on the list (although its finale is a whole different story), since it defined the kind of storytelling that gets viewers coming up with endless theories and debating every little detail with other fans. It follows the survivors of a plane crash who find themselves stranded on an island, where they discover some mysterious phenomena, strange structures, and secrets. And a big part of its appeal was the way it revealed new clues and details about the characters—who could forget The Numbers, the hatch, or the Others? Every new episode had something to talk about, especially since streaming wasn’t a thing back then and people had to wait a whole week for the next chapter.

But maintaining that level of audience engagement was bound to come with some risks eventually. So, after six seasons, the show ended with a highly divisive finale, as everyone had spent years following the mysteries and were expecting clear answers. Much like what happened with Stranger Things and Game of Thrones, the excitement with Lost lost some of its momentum because of the way its story wrapped up. You can still find people who look back on it, but it’s not exactly the kind of series they are as eager to recommend as they once were. It was a defining show, with a legacy that influenced several productions that came after it, but it has also become something of a ghost in pop culture, and bringing it up can still be a sensitive subject.

1) The Vampire Diaries

image courtesy of the cw

Some people might argue that The Vampire Diaries doesn’t really belong on this list, since it’s still relatively easy to find people talking about the show compared to some of the others here. Still, it was very much the product of a passing craze. There was a time when the vampire genre was everywhere, and the series arrived right in the middle of that trend. Based on L.J. Smith’s books, the story follows Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), a young woman who meets Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) and soon finds herself caught in a love triangle with him and his brother, Damon (Ian Somerhalder), two vampires with totally different personalities. It’s a pretty familiar genre setup, but the story starts expanding to include witches, werewolves, supernatural families, and many plot twists.

Overall, the series showed up at exactly the right time, with basically everything audiences were looking for after the success of Twilight. Eventually, the cast became some of the most popular faces on TV, and the spin-offs The Originals and Legacies came along. However, its ratings started to decline in the later seasons because of some storytelling issues, and also due to the whole vampire craze dying down. So, while you might still come across people talking about The Vampire Diaries today, it’s usually in the context of nostalgic TV shows more than anything else.