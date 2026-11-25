2009 was a light year for animated series debuts, and most of the ones that did weren’t great or aren’t cult classics. But there were many that returned for second or third seasons throughout the year. While they have all since come to an end, some of those shows have gone on to become cult classics, taking on new life through reruns and streaming. While they didn’t capture the love of the mass viewing public as shows like Phineas and Ferb and Star Wars: The Clone Wars (both of which premiered their second seasons in 2009) did.

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These five shows on the air in 2009 were great and should come back for more episodes, though you might just be surprised by number one on the list.

5.) The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack

The Cartoon Network series The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack premiered on June 5, 2008, and ended on August 31, 2010, originally taking life as a pilot and a series of shorts in 2007. The series followed the nautical marvelous misadventures of its titular character, a gullible young boy who was raised by a whale and mentored by an old pirate named Captain K’nuckles. Primarily set in the fictional town of Stormalong Harbor, the pair searched for the mysterious Candied Island. Flapjack was voiced by Thurop Van Orman (the show’s creator), and Captain K’nuckles was voiced by Brian Doyle-Murray, using the same voice he used for The Flying Dutchman in SpongeBob SquarePants.

The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack ran for three seasons and 46 episodes, comprised of 90 segments. The first season ended on July 23, 2009, and the second premiered just days later on July 30th. The series never got the attention and praise that it deserved while it was on air. It was well written, funny, and even reviewed positively by critics. It even won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Achievement in Animation in 2009. Those who watched became fans, and they remained fans, developing into a cult following that keeps the show alive.

4.) The Penguins of Madagascar

One of three television spin-offs of the DreamWorks Madagascar films, The Penguins of Madagascar followed the true breakout stars of the films: Skipper (Tom McGrath), Private (James Patrick Stuart), Rico (John DiMaggio), and Kowalski (Jeff Bennett). It aired on Nickelodeon and later Nicktoons from March 28, 2009, to January 4, 2016, releasing after the theatrical release of Madagascar 2: Escape 2 Africa (though a sneak peek did air in November 2009). Taking viewers back to the Central Park Zoo, the Penguins went on various missions within the zoo and occasionally beyond its walls out into the streets of New York City. The missions would often end up having complications as a result of the actions of King Julian (Danny Jacobs), Mort (Andy Richter), and Maurice (Kevin Michael Richardson). The two chimpanzees from the films would also often appear. It was never explained how they all ended up back at the Central Park Zoo

The Penguins of Madagascar premiered after the 2009 Kids’ Choice Awards, a strong signal that the network had confidence in the show, likely bolstered by the success of the film months earlier. Nickelodeon even renewed the series for a second season before the first had even premiered. The series ran for three seasons totaling 149 episodes, with the second season comprising a whopping 68 episodes. The series was very funny and well-written. The Penguins, King Julian, Maurice, and Mort offered great comedic value and were just great characters in general. A return to this series would be a lot of fun.

3.) Back at the Barnyard

A television spin-off of the hit animated film Barnyard (2006), Back at the Barnyard continued the story started in the film (while ignoring certain plot points that conflicted with the story they were telling in the series, such as Otis’s love interest). It followed Otis (Chris Hardwick, replacing Kevin James from the film), Pip (Jeff Garcia), Pig (Tino Insana), Abby (Leigh-Allyn Baker), and more as they continued to go on adventures on the farm (and sometimes off of it) while still hiding their anthropomorphism from the farmer and others. That includes their nosy neighbor who wants to prove the animals can talk. The series was more comedic than the film, which leaned more into drama.

Back at the Barnyard premiered on Nicktoons on September 29, 2007. The second season premiered on February 25, 2009, the day after the first season finale. The series ran for two seasons of 26 episodes each, for a total of 52 episodes. While the film was successful, the series failed to capture the same popularity and was cancelled in late 2009. The final episode aired on November 12, 2011. Despite that, the series developed a cult following. It has been aired heavily in reruns on Nicktoons and NickRewind in the years since, and for a while was streaming on Netflix, proving it should have done better back when it was originally airing. This was a really fun series if you can get past the somewhat repetitive nature of it and dated animation, and it would be fun to return to that world with more episodes.

2.) Wow! Wow! Wubbzy!

A very underrated series airing in 2009, Wow! Wow! Wubbzy! was a show starring anthropomorphic animal-like creatures based on the short comic The Tale of Flopsy, Mopsy, and Ted. Wubbzy was a yellow creature similar to a gerbil living in the town of Wuzzleburg. Voiced by Grey DeLisle, Wubbzy was a bit of an agent of chaos. He loved to play and would do that together with his friends Widget, the rabbit-like animal (Lara Jill Miller), Walden, who was similar to a bear (Carlos Alazraqui), and Daizy, the dog-like creature (Tara Strong). Episodes usually revolved around him devising some new way to do so. When problems would arise, he would turn to his friends for help.

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Wow! Wow! Wubbzy! aired for two seasons of 26 episodes for a total of 52 episodes (just like Back at the Barnyard). It premiered on Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. on August 21, 2006, and its second season premiered on September 2, 2008. It ran through 2009 until its finale on February 21, 2010. A third season was discussed but never moved forward. The series had become a cult classic in the years since its end, with childhood fans enjoying the nostalgia it brings. It had simple but engaging storytelling with a ton of energy that has become a bit of a lost art in recent years. It would be great to see it return in the future for new kids to enjoy.

1.) Handy Manny

The only Disney series on this list is Handy Manny, their competitor to Bob the Builder. This preschool-focused series focused on a repairman named Manny Garcia (Wilmer Valderrama) in the town of Sheetrock Hills. He was very friendly and could fix anything, even once repairing the trophy he would later receive himself. He did his work together with his living tools: Felipe the Phillips-head screwdriver (Carlos Alazraqui), Turner the Flat-head screwdriver (Dee Bradley Baker), Pat the claw hammer (Tom Kenny), Dusty the hand saw (Kath Soucie), and many more. Manny had a love interest named Kelly (Nancy Truman), who owned the local hardware store, but neither knew they liked each other for a long time.

Handy Manny ran on Playhouse Disney and later Disney Jr. for three seasons, premiering on September 16, 2006. It had 113 episodes split into two segments each for a total of 208 episodes. The second season premiered on October 27, 2007, and ran until October 4, 2009. The third season began just over one month later on November 7, 2009, and ran until the finale in 2013. The series had a great message and was quite humorous. The best running gag from Handy Manny involved Manny’s clumsy neighbor, Mr. Lopart, who frequently tried to fix things on his own and would end up in some kind of predicament before accepting Manny’s offer for help. Viewed by many as a rip-off of Bob the Builder, the series failed to reach the heights it should have, but is still remembered fondly by its original fans. Handy Manny deserves a second chance at life with new episodes to teach new young kids the lessons of the original.

Were you a fan of any of these shows growing up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.