The Firefly revival, which will be an animated series, is still progressing despite no news over the past eight months. Earlier this year, after more than twenty years of waiting by very loyal Brown Coats, Firefly‘s return to television was confirmed when Nathan Fillion himself as officially in the works. Anticipation has only built in the time since then, even though .

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Now, the Firefly star has given a more optimistic take on the show’s progress. Speaking with Patton Oswalt on the Revenge Of podcast, the star confirmed it’s still happening, with a surprising tease. “Listen, things happened, but albeit very slowly. But things are still moving forward,” Fillion said. “Not in the way I thought it would, but in more ways, yes, I’m getting more yeses than I am nos, which is wonderful.”

Fillion’s tease about getting “more yeses than nos” bodes well for the potential of Firefly‘s revival actually happening, and feels like the opposite of what you might expect for a sequel show happening decades later. The good news for the series is that its cult status in the 2000s, which was enough to get it a feature film continuation after the show was cancelled, is actually a commodity that has become a hot ticket in Hollywood. Shows that were once seen as a failure and something studios wanted to avoid have now become the kind of property that the modern streaming environment is eager to revive.

The good news for the Firefly revival, which will no doubt help in its quest to find a distributor, is that most of the original cast is set to return; in addition to Fillion, original stars Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Jewel Staite, Morena Baccarin, Sean Maher, Summer Glau, and Adam Baldwin are all expected to reprise their roles. Only 1 role is expected to be recast when the show is put together, with Fillion previously confirming that Shepherd Book would appear with a new voice actor playing the part; original star Ron Glass passed away in 2016 at the age of 71.

20th Television Animation has teamed with Fillion’s production banner, Collision33, for the Firefly revival, which has been given its blessing by original creator Joss Whedon, who is not involved. Instead, the new series has tapped Marc Guggenheim (Arrow) and Tara Butters (Agent Carter) to serve as showrunners.

Major questions remain about the actual content of the Firefly revival, though, namely, when will it take place in the larger continuity of the series? Though we got fourteen episodes of the original series, the Serenity sequel movie ended with the crew’s actions causing major changes to the larger lore, and that’s on top of big character deaths.

Given that Alan Tudyk is set to return, we can assume that the animated show will be set before the events of Serenity, but that then presents a problem in how the show handles Summer Glau’s River Tam. The film not only offered real answers for the character’s history, but also gave her a new role on the crew. With more than twenty years of time to think about what this show might look like, though, we anticipate they’ll have an answer for it all in the end.