3 Funniest Simpsons Characters Who Barely Appeared 

In the years since its run began, The Simpsons has remained a pop culture staple, reaching previously unheard of levels of popularity in its golden years. While the show’s viewership may have declined with its later seasons, The Simpsons continues to entertain even after more than 30 seasons. The eponymous family, who remain at the very heart of the show, are undeniably its most iconic characters. However, over the years, some of The Simpsons‘ supporting cast members have become equally well-known and well-loved. The people who make up the vibrant and often strange community of Springfield are as much a part of the rich tapestry of The Simpsons‘ success as the show’s titular family.

Though there have been some tragic characters on The Simpsons, the show is predominantly a comedy. This means there have been countless moments of hilarity, with many of them coming by way of supporting or minor characters. Despite delivering memorably funny moments, some of these characters are little more than footnotes in the show’s history, barely appearing at all in the grand scheme of The Simpsons‘ unprecedented run.

3) Ian (The Very Tall Man)

Making his first and, for many, most memorable appearance in The Simpsons‘ golden era episode “22 Short Films About Springfield”, Ian is a character who has featured briefly in a handful of other episodes. While he has appeared several times, Ian, also known as the Very Tall Man, typically makes cameo appearances and is often seen standing or sitting in the background. His distinctive design is based on that of Simpsons writer Ian Maxtone-Graham, but he is also memorable for his unique voice and his impractical choice of personal vehicle.

The Very Tall Man’s first appearance marks him as an especially funny character. He appears to turn the tables on The Simpsons‘ resident school bully, Nelson Muntz, whom he publicly embarrasses due to his personal dislike of bullies. While the Very Tall Man’s comedic potential largely stems from his physical appearance and his voice, it’s the simple absurdity of the character that makes him so brilliant. Even with only a few appearances, the Very Tall Man manages to be one of the best minor characters on the show.

2) Chester J. Lampwick

First appearing in “The Day the Violence Died” in season 7, Chester J. Lampwick is a classic and memorable Simpsons character, voiced by acting legend Kirk Douglas. His role in creating the cartoon mouse Itchy is the character’s main connection to the show’s story, which only leads him to make one notable appearance. Despite having briefly been glimpsed in the background in two other minor cameos, Lampwick’s only real appearance on the show gave him ample opportunity to become an incredibly hilarious character.

Throughout “The Day the Violence Died”, Chester features in some of The Simpsons‘ best running gags, including inciting violence with characters that he was previously employed by in return for food, which he claims was subpar. Chester’s idiosyncrasies don’t end there, though, as his lifelong homeless lifestyle has left him with unshakable habits that make him an especially odd houseguest for the Simpson family. Additionally, Chester’s story being linked to the early days of animation affords the show an extra opportunity to poke fun at the medium, making Lampwick a hilariously funny character, even with only a single major appearance on the show.

1) The Yes Guy

Known simply as the Yes Guy, this particular Simpsons character practically needs no introduction. He made his first appearance toward the end of The Simpsons‘ classic era, in the season 10 episode “Mayored to the Mob”, and has since gone on to make numerous appearances. Though he never plays a major role in the show’s stories, his minor appearances are especially funny considering he is often sprung unexpectedly on the audience, announcing himself with the catchphrase he is named after.

Real name Mr. Pettigrew, the Yes Guy’s distinct speech pattern is supposedly the result of a stroke. While his backstory could seemingly make for one of the saddest Simpsons episodes, his role on the show is one of the funniest to be given to such a minor character. The Yes Guy is usually seen at first from behind, revealing himself with his characteristically long greeting, much to the annoyance or surprise of the character to whom he’s speaking. It’s such a simple running joke, but it’s a great one, and the Yes Guy is undoubtedly one of the best minor characters that helps give The Simpsons its continued ability to make its audience laugh.

