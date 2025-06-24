10 Most Heartwarming Simpsons Episodes

The Simpsons will, at least, have forty seasons to its name when all is said and done, with Disney confirming that Homer, Marge, Maggie, Lisa, and Bart still have years of stories ahead. While the show has always been billed as a comedy, and rightfully so, Springfield’s finest have had more than a few instances that pulled on viewers’ heartstrings. As the animated series continues, now seems like the perfect time to take a look back at some of the most heartwarming episodes, and believe us, it was no easy feat in widdling down the choices into a “top ten” list.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bart Gets An ‘F’ – Season 2, Episode 1

disney

While The Simpsons has almost always excelled at parody, it also has delivered some amazing life lessons that wouldn’t leave a dry eye in the house. “Bart Gets An ‘F’” flipped the script on Bart as Homer and Marge’s only son was presented with passing an exam or being stuck in his current grade for another year. In attempting to receive a passing grade, Bart studies like he never has before, going to extreme lengths and pulling all-nighters in an effort to make the grade. Unfortunately, he ultimately still fails, and while he does receive extra credit to push him over the edge, Bart’s initial failure and his subsequent reaction is a heartwrenching scene. The final scenes of this second season episode help to both humanize Bart and his teacher Mrs. Krabapple and it remains a pivotal installment for both characters.

And Maggie Makes Three – Season 6, Episode 13

disney

The story of how Maggie was born was quite hilarious in its own right but it ended with a gut punch that truly proved how much Homer cared for his youngest daughter. Before Maggie hit the scene, Homer seemingly had it made in that he had enough money to quit his job at the nuclear power plant and try his hand at his dream job, working at a bowling alley. When he realized he would need more money to care for Maggie, Homer returned to Mr. Burns and his old job, with a plaque installed in his office stating ‘Don’t Forget, You’re Here Forever.” Blocking out some of the letter with pictures of Maggie, the plaque now read ‘Do It For Her’ and made for one of the show’s most touching scenes.

Mother Simpson – Season 7, Episode 8

disney

Throughout the first six seasons of The Simpsons, Abe Simpsons was a steady part of the storylines but it was only until season seven and “Mother Simpson” that we finally learned what happened to Homer’s mother. On the run from the police thanks to her activist past, Mona Simpson only gets a brief reunion with Homer before needing to be on the lamb once again. While the episode ended with a saddened Homer, seeing him reflect on the events by staring into the sky made for a classic moment of the series and went to show just how deep someone like Homer could truly be if given the chance.

Lisa’s Substitute – Season 2, Episode 19

disney

Mr. Bergstrom was the first, and perhaps only, teacher that was ever able to challenge Lisa in the classroom. Becoming both a friend and mentor to Lisa Simpson, the substitute shatters Lisa’s hopes and dreams by leaving for a better job outside of Springfield. Handing Lisa a card that simply read “You Are Lisa Simpson,” Bergstrom’s time with The Simpsons might have been quick but the impression he left on Lisa remains a pivotal moment for the character. The Simpsons’ ability to be touching is an uncanny and welcome one throughout its many seasons.

Like Father, Like Clown – Season 3, Episode 6

Disney

Krusty The Clown is hardly going to win an award as a mentor in the same way that Mr. Bergstrom had but this fact didn’t change one of his most important moments from making this list. In season three, Krusty finally reunites with his father, aiming to rekindle their relationship while also giving viewers more insight into the popular clown’s past. Seeing Krusty sing alongside his father and having a tearful embrace to solidify their new bond made for one of the most touching scenes of the animated series and it’s one well worth revisiting. While Krusty’s father would return in the series time and time again, it would always be tough to beat his series debut.

Marge Be Not Proud – Season 7, Episode 11

disney

Taking place around the Holiday season, “Marge Be Not Proud” focused on Bart stealing a video game and the subsequent fallout when he was found out. Rather than punishing her son and wondering the best route to take, Marge takes a heartwrenching approach in believing that Bart is no longer a little boy and should not be treated as one. Eventually, The Simpsons’ matriarch decides to reverse course, realizing that while her son is growing up and will get into trouble, he will remain her son. The heartwarming scene to cap off the episode is one that proves redemption and evolution can sometimes go hand-in-hand, and all because of a video game called “Bonestorm.”

Round Springfield – Season 6, Episode 22

disney

With the many elements of life that The Simpsons, it should come as no surprise that death would be a topic that was well explored. In “Round Springfield,” Lisa visits Bleeding Gums Murphy, one her mentors in the world of jazz. Unfortunately, Bleeding Gums passes past this mortal coil at episode’s end which Lisa, of course, is devastated by. Luckily, the sister to Bart and Maggie works her way through it and decides to keep living her life, honoring the memory of Murphy and once again proving how heartfelt the animated series could be when it wanted to.

Lisa on Ice – Season 6, Episode 8

disney

When Bart and Lisa find themselves on opposing ice hockey teams, they go the distance in terms of fueling their rivalry and attempting to help their respective team score a victory. With the crowd to this chidlrens’ hockey game demanding blood and violence, Lisa and Bart nearly give them what they want but come to remember the many heartfelt times they shared growing up. While the Simpsons’ kids certainly have their fair share of wild moments, at their core, they do still love one another and are more than willing to put their differences aside when the time comes.

Alone Again, Natura-Diddily — Season 11, Episode 14

disney

On paper, it’s hard to see why an episode focusing on the death of Maude Flanders would be heartwarming, especially since it happened thanks to a t-shirt cannon. The Simpsons has always depicted The Flanders as something of a perfect family, relying on one another and giving any religious clan a run for their money. With Ned, Todd, and Rod in mourning and wondering what to do in the future, they are simultaneously helped by the Simpsons family and find hope for the road ahead. Ned has never quite found a match for Maude but he remains a pivotal part of the series to this day.

Bart Sells His Soul – Season 7, Episode 4

disney

When Bart came to believe that souls weren’t real, he decides to sell his to his best friend Milhouse and reap the terrible rewards. Slowly realizing that he made a terrible mistake, Lisa comes in for the win at the end of the episode to say that he had reclaimed his soul from Milhouse and given her brother some serious relief. Much like “Lisa On Ice” this episode is quite hilarious throughout but ends in a way that reinforces their familial bond. Seeing Bart dreaming of reuniting with his soul is touching enough but the entire package helps this episode make this top ten list.