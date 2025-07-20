7 Cult Sci-Fi TV Shows That Are Still Worth Watching

Science fiction TV shows vary greatly in terms of popularity, and some of the best series are revered as cult classics. Mainstream successes like The X-Files, Westworld, Stranger Things, and the Star Trek and Star Wars franchises achieved widespread popularity and critical acclaim from the start. Meanwhile, newer hits like Severance, Silo, and Murderbot represent the genre’s bright future. Beyond the best-known and most adored sci-fi shows of today and yesterday, there exist tons of gems that are still overlooked. Only devoted sci-fi fans know the best series with cult followings, and more casual TV audiences should check them out too.

The following seven sci-fi shows are cult classics that all TV fans need to watch at least once.

1) Babylon 5

image courtesy of warner bros. television

Babylon 5 flew under the radar when it aired its five seasons from 1993 to 1998, and it remains an underrated sci-fi gem. Set in a distant, technologically-advanced future, the series follows prominent human and alien leaders as they navigate political tensions and war. Babylon 5 boasts an array of compelling characters in its sprawling narrative. A pioneer of visual effects for its time, the space opera strongly influenced the sci-fi genre at large despite its lack of mainstream popularity. Those who love complex stories set in outer space need to give Babylon 5 a chance.

2) Firefly

image courtesy of 20th century fox television

Firefly aired just one 14-episode season in 2002 before being cancelled. The show never fully got the chance to get its feet off the ground; however, that doesn’t mean it isn’t worth watching. Combining elements from the Western and sci-fi genres, Firefly centers on the nine-member crew of the spaceship Serenity and chronicles their travels across the star system as they search fortune and adventure. Firefly‘s charming core group of characters and intriguing politics make it a top-notch sci-fi show. Having amassed a passionate fan base, Firefly has received more critical praise in the decades since its release. Still, those who haven’t yet experienced Firefly‘s thoughtful and action-packed story need to stream the series now.

3) Sense8

image courtesy of netflix

Sense8 fell victim to Netflix’s cancellation following its two-season run from 2015 to 2018. The show’s fascinating premise revolves around a band of individuals across the world who discover that their minds are connected. The strangers are then forced to work together to evade the organization hunting them. Addressing a variety of relevant topics about identity, Sense8 tells a gripping and emotional human story filled with endearing characters and exciting plot threads. Sadly, Sense8‘s excellence went unnoticed by Netflix and the majority of TV audiences, but its cult following can attest to how great the show really is. Even though Sense8 never reached its full potential, the series is a must-watch for sci-fi fanatics.

4) The OA

image courtesy of netflix

Another brilliant work of sci-fi cancelled too soon by Netflix, The OA released two seasons in 2016 and 2019 before getting the ax. The plot follows a previously blind woman who reemerges with her sight restored after disappearing for seven years. Under a new name, the OA, she strives to find other missing people who may have experienced the same fate. The OA begins as an engrossing supernatural mystery and quickly evolves into an exhilarating sci-fi journey through multiple dimensions. Unfortunately, The OA‘s passionate following wasn’t enough to save the show from cancellation, but TV audiences looking for a new sci-fi show won’t be disappointed by one of Netflix’s most overlooked masterpieces.

5) Battlestar Galactica

image courtesy of syfy

Admiration for Battlestar Galactica has been on the rise in recent years, though the series was severely overlooked when it aired from 2004 to 2009. A reimagining of the 1978 TV series of the same name, Battlestar Galactica‘s four seasons fixate on a future in which humanity has nearly been wiped out by an extraterrestrial enemy. The survivors, led by a military vessel, venture through the cosmos in hopes of a new beginning on Earth. It’s difficult to stop watching Battlestar Galactica, as the show’s riveting action and drama never let up. Interesting character dynamics and thought-provoking political themes additionally make Battlestar Galactica an unforgettable sci-fi series. As more and more TV watchers discover Battlestar Galactica, it’s a great time to join those who rave about it.

6) Fringe

image courtesy of 20th century fox

From 2008 to 2013, Fringe struggled to reach the mass acclaim of similar shows like The X-Files and The Twilight Zone. Even so, the series has achieved cult-classic status. Fringe follows an FBI agent, a scientist, and his son as they investigate strange occurrences and grisly crimes. Fringe‘s first season wasn’t overly well received, but the show’s ensuing four seasons have aged incredibly well thanks to their unique standalone stories and thorough world-building. Fringe doesn’t lean into horror as much as The X-Files and The Twilight Zone do, instead exploring concepts like parallel universes and alien mysteries. Anyone on the hunt for a thrilling sci-fi binge needs to start watching Fringe.

7) The Expanse

image courtesy of prime video

The Expanse‘s viewership was so low on SYFY that it got cancelled after Season 3, only to be rescued by Prime Video for three more seasons. Still far from a mainstream hit, The Expanse‘s under-the-radar status doesn’t stop it from ranking among the greatest sci-fi shows in history. Set centuries in the future in a colonized Solar System, The Expanse focuses on the tense conflict between Earth, Mars, and the Asteroid Belt. The crew of an independent spaceship finds itself embroiled in this power struggle amid the revelation of a supernatural threat. The Expanse‘s vast web of characters, complex politics, and captivating drama are all brilliant, though it’s disappointing that the TV series ended without adapting all of its source material. As time goes on, one can only hope that The Expanse will garner broader recognition in the TV world.

