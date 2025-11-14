5 Alan Moore Comics That Should Become TV Shows After V for Vendetta

News recently broke that DC Studios is developing a V for Vendetta television series for HBO. The project sees DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran executive producing, with writer Pete Jackson penning the adaptation. Alan Moore and David Lloyd’s seminal graphic novel is one of the most celebrated works in the medium’s history, a furious anthem against fascism that has only grown more relevant with time. Its previous adaptation, the 2005 V for Vendetta film from the Wachowskis, was a stylish action movie that captured the iconic look of the story. However, many fans felt it dumbed down the book’s sharp political commentary in favor of a more palatable Hollywood narrative. This new episodic format at HBO offers an opportunity to finally do justice to the novel’s dense plot and complex philosophical arguments, giving the sprawling story the space it truly needs to breathe.

Of course, any discussion of adapting Moore’s work must contend with the creator’s famous and well-documented disdain for the practice. Moore has been unequivocally hostile toward every cinematic translation of his comics, arguing that his stories are uniquely designed for the comic book medium and that any attempt to move them to the screen is a fundamental misunderstanding of their construction. Despite his objections, these adaptations have introduced his groundbreaking ideas to a much broader audience, acting as a gateway for many to discover the original literary masterpieces. As one of the undisputed greatest writers in the history of comics, Moore’s bibliography is filled with brilliant, challenging, and imaginative worlds. While his blessing is unlikely, the prospect of seeing more of his creations brought to life with the care and prestige of a modern television series is a thrilling one.

5) Tom Strong

Image courtesy of DC Comics

As a deliberate counterpoint to the grim deconstruction he became famous for, Watchmen, Alan Moore created Tom Strong as an optimistic love letter to pulp adventure heroes. The series follows the titular “science hero,” a man born at the dawn of the 20th century and raised in a high-gravity chamber on a remote island, which grants him near-superhuman abilities and a vastly extended lifespan. Alongside his equally capable wife Dhalua, his daughter Tesla, a steam-powered robot valet, and an intelligent gorilla, Tom protects Millennium City from a host of science villains, alternate-dimension Aztecs, and Nazi superwomen. A television show based on Tom Strong offers a chance to embrace high-concept fun, blending retro-futuristic aesthetics with globe-trotting adventures and a wholesome family dynamic at its core.

4) Promethea

Image courtesy of DC Comics

Perhaps Moore’s most esoteric work, Promethea is a deep dive into the nature of magic, mythology, and storytelling itself. The series follows Sophie Bangs, a college student in a futuristic New York who discovers she is the latest incarnation of Promethea, a living story who has manifested through various human vessels across history. Her journey is a metaphysical quest to understand her own power, which is intrinsically linked to the imagination and the collective unconscious. Adapting Promethea would be an immense challenge, requiring a visionary creative team willing to embrace its psychedelic visuals and dense philosophical underpinnings, from the Tarot to the Kabbalah. Still, in the right hands, a Promethea series could be a mind-bending spectacle unlike anything else on television, a true exploration of how fiction shapes our reality.

3) From Hell

Image courtesy of Eddie Campbell Comics

A staggering work of historical fiction and metaphysical horror, From Hell is Moore’s terrifying examination of the Jack the Ripper murders. The graphic novel posits the killings as part of a sprawling conspiracy orchestrated by Sir William Gull, the royal physician, to conceal an illegitimate royal baby. But this is merely the entry point into a horrifying exploration of Victorian society, Masonic ritual, and the birth of the 20th century. The 2001 film adaptation, while atmospheric, streamlined the narrative into a conventional murder mystery, losing the book’s intricate social commentary and cosmic dread. A prestige television series could finally capture the full scope of Moore’s vision, allowing for a slow-burn investigation that fully immerses the audience in the squalor and hypocrisy of 19th-century London.

2) Top 10

Image courtesy of DC Comics

Long before a wave of superhero deconstructions hit the screen, Alan Moore and artist Gene Ha created one of the smartest takes on the genre with Top 10. The concept is brilliantly simple: a police procedural set in Neopolis, a city where every single citizen, from the cops and criminals to the children and pets, has superpowers. The series follows the officers of the 10th Precinct as they handle the day-to-day grind of law enforcement in a world of cosmic weirdness. The book is a perfect blend of character-driven drama, high-concept science fiction, and sharp satire, packed with clever sight gags and allusions to comic book history. Top 10 is perfectly suited for an episodic television format. A show could follow the “case-of-the-week” structure of a classic cop drama while exploring the unique social and logistical problems of a super-powered society, from robot bigotry to traffic accidents involving teleporters.

1) League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The ultimate literary mashup, League of Extraordinary Gentlemen imagines a Victorian-era super-team composed of iconic characters from the fiction of the time. The initial roster, assembled by British Intelligence, includes Mina Murray from Dracula, Allan Quatermain, Captain Nemo, Dr. Jekyll, and the Invisible Man. Their mission is to defend the British Empire from threats like Professor Moriarty and the Martian invasion from The War of the Worlds. The disastrous 2003 film adaptation bears little resemblance to the dark, witty, and mature source material, making this a property that is long overdue for a faithful reboot. A television series could properly adapt the complex and often deeply flawed characterizations Moore wrote, capturing the steampunk aesthetic and the intricate web of literary references that make the books so rewarding.

