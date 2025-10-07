Netflix Just Added All 7 Seasons of One of the Best TV Dramas (And There’s a Sequel Series Coming Soon)

TV dramas are some of the most reliably addicting shows, and Netflix has no shortage of streaming options that fit the bill. From licensed titles like Grey’s Anatomy and Shameless to hit originals like Bridgerton and Monster, Netflix’s streaming library is packed with stories featuring complex characters, conflict, and emotional stakes. Fans looking for their next drama binge-watch can now stream one of the best TV dramas after it returned to Netflix following a five-year hiatus from the platform.

All seven seasons of Nurse Jackie started streaming on Netflix on October 7, making the show easier than ever to stream after it had only recently been available to purchase on VOD and as a revival is in the works. The beloved medical drama stars Jackie Peyton as a rule-breaking, drug-addicted emergency department nurse at a fictional New York City hospital. Created by Liz Brixius, Linda Wallem, and Evan Dunsky, the series ran for 80 episodes on Showtime from 2009 until 2015, during which time it earned numerous awards show nominations, including five Emmy wins, and averaged an 81% critics score and 88% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Why You Should Watch Nurse Jackie

Whether you’re already a fan of the show or simply looking for a new addicting series to binge-watch, Nurse Jackie should be at the top of your Netflix watchlist. The show offers a realistic depiction of the medical profession and the emotional toll it takes and successfully balances its dark subject matter with dark humor, creating a unique blend of comedy and tragedy, making for a compelling and engaging show that will keep you coming back for more.

Much of what there is to love about the show boils down to Falco. Marking her first major role since Carmela Soprano in The Sopranos, Falco delivers a consistently magnetic performance as the titular character, who is deeply flawed, dedicated, and compassionate. Through Jackie Peyton, the show explores themes of pain and addiction and offers gripping storylines as it focuses on her life, which includes drug addiction, marital issues, and an endlessly demanding job. The rest of the cast, which includes Merritt Wever, Paul Schulze, and Peter Facinelli, are great in their supporting roles.

What Do We Know About the Nurse Jackie Revival?

After binge-watching all seven seasons of Nurse Jackie, fans won’t be left hanging and wanting more. A revival series is in the works at Prime Video. First reported last May alongside news of a Weeds revival, which has since been canceled, the upcoming untitled sequel is set to be written by Liz Flahive and Abe Sylvia. Falco will return to star in and executive produce the series, which picks up 10 years after the original’s finale and finds Jackie, now without a nursing license, “facing new dilemmas in trying to be good in a world where being bad is often not only easier, but a lot more fun.”

Further casting hasn’t been announced for the series. A premiere date also hasn’t been announced at this time.

