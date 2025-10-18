Power Rangers’ Deadliest Villain Just Got an Action Figure (In Their Ultimate Form)

Power Rangers is responsible for several truly iconic villains, with names like Rita Repulsa, Lord Zedd, Ransik, Astromena, Mesogog, Ecliptor, and more making their presence felt over the years. In recent years, however, the bar on villains has been raised considerably, and now the deadliest Mighty Morphin Power Rangers villain has received a new action figure, though this time around, they are now in their insanely powerful ultimate form, and it’s a figure no fan of the franchise will want to miss out on.

The new action figure comes from the talented team at Threezero, and is part of the company’s FigZero 1:6 scale series. As you can see in the images below, that villain is none other than Lord Drakkon, who is the evil alternate universe Tommy Oliver from the BOOM! Studios comics. While his base form was already a beast, in Shattered Grid, he becomes just about unstoppable in his ultimate Evo III form, and Threezero’s new figure brings that final form to truly stunning life.

The Lord Drakkon Evo III 1:6 Scale Figure is a Shattered Grid Fan’s Dream

Threezero truly went all out for the new action figure, which is currently up for pre-order right now for $164.99. The Lord Drakkon Evo III figure stands 12 inches tall and features around 34 points of articulation, which is in line with the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers figures Threezero previously created, though this one has a few more bells and whistles.

In addition to the comic-accurate costume, which boasts a sleek black, gold, and red design, you’ll also get the fully wired cape that allows for all sorts of epic action sequences for the shelf. There are all sorts of details on the suit as well, including several different fabric textures and even a transparent red chest crystal on the Dragon Shield to really make it pop, and that leads us to the accessories and weapons.

Lord Drakkon will come with both the Dragon Dagger and Saba so you can recreate some awesome dual-wielding sequences from the comics, and he also has a sheath to holster Saba. Then there are two sets of Dragon Lightning effects that can be attached to his hands and arms, as well as 4 sets of interchangeable hands to customize his poses to your heart’s content. Threezero puts a lot of effort into making their suits and accessories pop off the shelf and feel high quality, and now you can add Drakkon’s ultimate form to your collection. You can check out the official description below.

Threezero presents the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Shattered Grid Lord Drakkon Evo III FigZero 1:6 Scale Action Figure! The FigZero 1:6 scale Lord Drakkon Evo III fully articulated figure captures the appearance of Lord Drakkon after obtaining the third evolution of his powers in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Shattered Grid comic book series! This figure stands approximately 12-inches tall and features about 34 points of articulation. The figure wears a specially designed Lord Drakkon Evo III helmet and a hand-tailored black suit, which showcases various fabric textures for a rich visual appeal. Additionally, this figure is adorned with a poseable cape that contains built-in metal wiring, along with gold accessories including a belt, shield, arm braces, and helmet. The red chest crystal is made of transparent material to enrich the detail on the Dragon Shield. This figure includes 1x Saba, 1x Dragon Dagger, 1x Saba sheath, 2x sets of Dragon lightning effect, and 4x pairs of interchangeable hands. Ages 15 and up!

