5 Stranger Things Problems The Franchise Can Actually Still Fix With New Series

The Stranger Things finale was controversial to say the least. In fact, audiences were so divided on the series conclusion that many of those who didn’t like it became obsessed with the so-called Conformity Gate conspiracy theory that suggested that the season 5 finale had been a misdirect and a real and better Stranger Things finale was coming. Ultimately that was proven untrue, which has meant that many of the fanbase’s key complaints about the show were left unaddressed—be it issues with how characters were fleshed out (or weren’t) or much more significant plot details, such as Eleven’s fate.

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While some of those plot details are unable to be changed, or corrected in some cases, now, there are elements of these characters and these stories that can be improved. Netflix’s new Stranger Things show, the animated series Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, which is already confirmed for season 2, is certainly one way to do that. Set between seasons 2 and 3 of the original show, this animated series has the opportunity to address a host of issues. Here are 5 major things the show can still improve about Stranger Things.

Eleven Can Be Given A More Independent Personality

Season 1 of Tales From ’85 already began the work of improving Eleven/Jane Hopper’s character in terms of her independence and having her own personality, but season 2 can do so much more. One of the most disappointing aspects of Eleven’s fate, wherein she either died or survived but can never be reunited with her family and friends again, is that she never truly got to be herself. The closest she came was in season 3, when she briefly broke up with Mike and spent some time with Max, who helped her define her own style.

Yet, particularly with her sad conclusion, it feels like Eleven never really got the chance to be her own person. It would be nice to see her flourish in that regard in season 2 and carve out more of a personality for herself beyond just the mall trip she and Max went on in the original show. However, that can only do so much to address the fact that her story ends in such a devastating way.

Mike Wheeler Could Feel More Like Seasons 1 And 2 Mike

Mike Wheeler’s character is one of the most controversial in terms of Stranger Things’ fans reactions to season 5, and, actually, his characterization in season 1 of Tales From ’85 wasn’t that much better received. In seasons 1 and 2 of the original show, Mike was the unfailingly loyal friend and a true believer in all things magic. Of course, he had to grow up eventually, but particularly in seasons 4 and 5, he felt much more like a side character than the heart of the party—something Will literally calls him in season 4.

Tales From ’85 unfortunately felt like much of the same. In fact, one of the biggest controversies to come out of the new animated show was the fact that Mike still didn’t feel like himself, particularly when it came to him yelling in Will’s face at one point, which he certainly wouldn’t have done around season 2 of the original show. Hopefully, season 2 of Tales From ’85 can restore the sense that he is both a leader and the heart of the group.

Joyce Byers Should Be More Involved, Especially With Jonathan

Surprisingly, Joyce Byers has absolutely no appearance in season 1 of Tales From ’85. The creators have expressed wanting the show to feel heavily focused on the kids, but it still came as a shock that she played no role whatsoever. Hopefully, that choice will be reconsidered for season 2 of the show, because one of the most disappointing aspects of Stranger Things was the lack of development for Joyce.

Sure, she ends the show engaged to Hopper, but there were much weightier narrative details that audiences were hoping to see addressed in the final season. Chief among them was the dynamic between Joyce and her older son, Jonathan. Joyce was constantly focused on Will, and it meant that Jonathan was often left to his own devices. It would be nice to see an authentic conversation about that issue between mother and son.

Lucas Could Be Given A More Central Narrative Arc

Yet another character who deserves more of a central role is Lucas, who is consistently positioned as a good friend and a great boyfriend but not as much of a character in his own right. Particularly given that the animated show is focused so heavily on the kids, it would make sense for Tales From ’85 to pay significantly more attention to Lucas than the original show did.

This could extend to Lucas’ sister, Erica, as well, who was likewise a great character but tended not to have a deep narrative arc or characterization compared to many of the other characters. It’s wonderful that Lucas is such a reliable, caring boyfriend and that both Lucas and Erica are funny and brave, but they deserve their own attention as well.

The Actual Ramifications Of Living In Hawkins Could Be Shown

Finally, Tales From ’85 should shed much more light on the actual effects of living in Hawkins. Season 1 did this to a certain extent, as it introduced new monsters that had infiltrated the town, but neither Stranger Things nor the first season of Tales From ’85 really highlighted the larger psychological effects of living in a place like Hawkins—especially when it comes to people outside of the main characters.

One of the biggest complaints about season 5 was actually that it skipped over the apocalypse that the season 4 finale had set up. While Tales From ’85 can’t do much about that, it can be more realistic about how these events would have affected the entire town, not just the party.

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