7 MCU TV Show Heroes Who Could Defeat Avengers Villains

Many powerful characters populate the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and some of them are capable of taking on Avengers villains on their own. While the backbone of the MCU has long been its movies, its television projects have become increasingly important throughout the franchise’s Multiverse Saga. The TV shows of the MCU have introduced many important characters and ideas into the franchise’s continuity, establishing a broader scope for its narrative along the way. Many of the heroes introduced in the MCU’s TV shows are incredibly powerful, which seems especially important with the franchise’s story branching out across the Multiverse, as they will be called upon to fight increasingly powerful adversaries.

As every Avengers movie in the MCU so far came before the Multiverse Saga, their villains would prove no match for some of the franchise’s newer heroes. Some of the characters introduced in the MCU’s TV shows would be able to take on the Avengers antagonists single-handedly, evidencing how much the balance of power has shifted within the franchise. Whether due to raw power or the specific potential of their individual abilities, these MCU TV heroes would fare well against previous Avengers villains.

7) Skaar

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Introduced in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in a cameo appearance, Skaar has yet to feature in any real capacity in the MCU. Already tipped to be part of the MCU’s Young Avengers team, Skaar is the son of Hulk and is likely, therefore, extremely powerful. His natural-born strength would make him no match for the likes of Loki and possibly even Ultron, and he could potentially physically match Thanos in a straight fight.

6) Daredevil

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Although Daredevil clearly isn’t one of the strongest MCU characters, his abilities would allow him to beat one Avengers villain with relative ease. The combination of Daredevil’s combat skills and his enhanced senses would see him easily defeat Loki, whose powers of illusion would be completely useless. Loki is no match for Daredevil in a fair fight, and the Man Without Fear’s heightened senses would negate Loki’s only real advantage.

5) Ms. Marvel

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

While she may be one of the MCU’s youngest active heroes, Ms. Marvel is also one of the most powerful additions of the Multiverse Saga. Armed with her two Quantum Bands, Ms. Marvel packs a powerful cosmic punch and could theoretically go toe-to-toe with any previous Avengers villains. Considering that the comparable Captain Marvel was capable of matching Thanos in possession of the Infinity Stones, it’s likely that Ms. Marvel could take on Loki, Ultron, or Thanos with the help of her Quantum Bands.

4) Moon Knight

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Moon Knight might just be one of the most powerful missing characters in the MCU, with no indication of when his story in the franchise will continue. Imbued with the power of the Egyptian god Khonshu, Moon Knight makes use of a whole host of abilities, including being effectively immortal thanks to his status as the god’s avatar. He would be no match for Loki and could also prove tricky for Thanos, depending on the specific situation in which they faced one another.

3) Wiccan

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Having been formally introduced in Agatha All Along, Wiccan is already among the MCU’s most powerful magic users, having inherited his powers from his mother, Wanda Maximoff. Wiccan’s magical abilities would allow him to defeat the Loki of The Avengers, and would also lead to a likely triumph over Ultron, and potentially even Thanos in some cases. The versatility of magic in the MCU makes Wiccan incredibly powerful, particularly when it comes to established Avengers villains in the franchise.

2) G’iah

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Even though she’s widely considered one of the most overpowered heroes in the MCU, G’iah doesn’t seem likely to return any time soon, partly because she’s simply too powerful. Secret Invasion saw the shape-shifting Skrull imbued with the Harvest, granting her the combined abilities of the heroes present at Endgame‘s Battle of Earth. Considering the Avengers beat Thanos in that battle, it seems a certainty that G’iah could easily take on Thanos, as well as Loki or Ultron, and emerge victorious, thanks to the wealth of powers she possesses.

1) Wonder Man

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Wonder Man is one of the MCU’s newest additions, and he’s immediately among its most powerful heroes. Making his debut in the eponymous TV show, Wonder Man’s ionic abilities are incredibly versatile and make him a veritable MCU powerhouse. As such, there are very few situations in which he would struggle to beat Loki in battle, and his ionic power has also been shown to disrupt electronics, which would give him a huge advantage over Ultron. While Thanos would be trickier for him to take on alone, his enhanced strength and durability, alongside his other powers, would likely see him come out on top.

