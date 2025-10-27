7 Witches & Wizards Who Spellbound Every Millennial Kid (& Only 2 Are From Harry Potter)

Growing up in the late ’90s and early 2000s, magic wasn’t confined to dusty old books; it crackled right through our TV screens and was tucked between the pages of the biggest book series of a generation. Before the era of endless streaming, a select group of enchanting, magical people wielded a unique kind of power over young imaginations. These memorable witches and wizards—a mix of quirky teenagers, impactful mentors, unbreakable siblings, and even a cynical cat—didn’t just cast spells; they defined an era of supernatural pop culture.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These magical characters taught us lessons about friendship, destiny, and the struggle between good and evil, leaving a shimmering legacy that truly captivated every young millennial who watched them practice their craft. Their magic is absolutely unforgettable.

7) Salem Saberhagen

This sarcastic feline was an unending source of comic relief and surprisingly witty one-liners in his sitcom home. His dramatic flair and persistent schemes to regain his human form made him an instant fan favorite. Once a powerful warlock sentenced to spend 100 years as a house cat for attempting world domination, his personality remains entirely larger than life, making him one of the most memorable parts of the magical landscape of the late ’90s.

His human charge, Sabrina Spellman, would have been lost without his cynical but surprisingly helpful advice. Whether he was plotting a new get-rich-quick scheme or just lamenting his latest failure, Salem’s deadpan delivery and utter self-absorption stole every scene. He remains, to this day, one of the most quotable animal sidekicks in television history.

6) Willow Rosenberg

Image courtesy of The WB

Starting as a shy, anxious computer nerd on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Willow underwent one of the most significant and complex magical growths on television. Her talents with Wicca became a central focus of the series, and her mastery grew along with her confidence. She embodied the journey from awkward adolescence to fierce power, making her very relatable to fans.

Her commitment to her friends often drove her magical studies, allowing her to become an indispensable part of their circle. However, her powerful path also explored the dangerous lure of dark magic and the emotional costs of wielding such overwhelming strength. Her journey was a fascinating exploration of power and responsibility.

5) Dumbledore

As the wise and sometimes eccentric Headmaster of Hogwarts, Albus Dumbledore served as the ultimate moral compass and protector for the Boy Who Lived. His calmness, cryptic wisdom, and hidden depth made him an iconic figure who cast a long shadow. His incredible power was veiled by a gentle kindness, though a mischievous twinkle in his eye hinted at a long and complex past.

Dumbledore’s mentorship was crucial to Harry’s development, not only as a wizard but as a young man. He shared important insight and equipped Harry with the tools needed to face the darkest forces. He was a perfect example of a powerful person who chose to use his strength for the greater good, making him a legend in life and death.

4) The Halliwell Sisters

These powerful sibling witches from Charmed—Prue, Piper, and Phoebe—were thrust into their destiny by discovering the “Book of Shadows” in their inherited manor. Together, they formed the “Power of Three,” a force meant to protect the innocent from demons, warlocks, and all manner of supernatural evil. Their constant fight to balance their magical calling with normal lives made their weekly adventures unforgettable.

They were more than just demon killers; their bond as sisters was the true source of their strength. Their individual powers—telepathy, telekinesis, and freezing time—combined to overcome threats that a lone witch could never defeat. Prue, Piper, and Phoebe taught an entire generation about the power of family unity.

3) Harry Potter

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The very name is synonymous with the era of young adult fantasy that captivated millions. As the chosen one, the boy with the lightning scar was the quintessential magical hero for every millennial. Harry’s journey from an abused orphan to a legendary wizard who rose to meet his destiny remains one of the most loved stories, even generations later. His courage in the face of impossible odds became an inspiration.

Harry was the gateway character for countless kids into a world of complex magic, friendship, and morality. His signature spell, Expecto Patronum, became an iconic moment, representing hope and protection against darkness. His entire life was a heroic struggle that he met with dignity well beyond his years.

2) The Sanderson Sisters

These three iconic siblings—Winifred, Sarah, and Mary—returned from the grave on Halloween night after 300 years, bringing dark comedy and campy terror to Salem, Massachusetts. Their hilarious and usually poor attempts to adapt to the modern world while trying to steal the life force of children made them legendary Halloween pop culture icons.

Winifred, Mary, and Sarah were driven by a desire for eternal youth and power, bringing their unique brand of chaos to Salem. Their iconic, catchy musical rendition of “I Put a Spell on You” and their distinct personalities—from the dramatic leader to the dopey followers—cemented their status as must-watch holiday villains.

1) Sabrina Spellman

Suddenly inheriting magical powers on her 16th birthday, Sabrina Spellman navigated the confusing worlds of high school, homework, and magical training all at the same time. She charmed audiences with her good-natured use of magic that led to humorous mishaps she had to quickly solve before her mortal friends noticed. She was the ultimate teenage girl with a secret, and a girl every young millennial wanted to be like.

Her two eccentric aunts—Hilda and Zelda—and her perpetually sarcastic cat, Salem, helped guide her through her education as a witch. The show was a lighthearted, episodic look at what it meant to hold a powerful secret and struggle with the ethical dilemmas of magic, all while trying to pass her driver’s test.

Who is your favorite pop culture witch, wizard, or warlock? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!