January 1 Will Be A Bad Day For Star Trek Fans With Netflix

As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end and that is certainly the case when it comes to streaming. Each and every month, major streaming platforms update their catalogs of available titles, fresh new content for subscribers but removing beloved favorites as well. It’s the natural order of things when it comes to entertainment, but it doesn’t make things any easier when a favorite movie or television series departs and for Star Trek fans who happen to be Netflix subscribers, January 1st is going to be a difficult day with some major favorites boldly going off the platform.

Four major Star Trek offerings — Star Trek (2009), Star Trek: Into Darkness (2013), Star Trek: Beyond (2016), and season 2 of Star Trek: Prodigy are all set to exit the streamer on December 31st. It’s worth noting that this departure isn’t just for U.S. subscribers. The departure of these titles on Netflix appears to be global which means Star Trek fans everywhere will have to look elsewhere for these and other franchise favorites.

Why Is Star Trek Leaving Netflix?

Image Courtesy of Paramount

While these Star Trek titles leaving Netflix may be distressing for franchise fans, it’s not exactly new. All of the classic Star Trek series departed the platform in the U.S. in stages across 2021 and 2022, a process that is completing for international fans in January as well. That said, it is still a massive change since Netflix has been the home for Star Trek for quite some time. However, the franchise’s departure is happening due to the expiration of licensing deals. As the individual deals for specific content has come up, it’s left Netflix and gone elsewhere and now it appears that process is finally completing.

That doesn’t mean that fans won’t still be able to stream Star Trek movies and television series. They just will have to go to a different platform in order to do so. Part of departure from Netflix is so that Paramount can consolidate their Star Trek catalog onto one service, Paramount+. Fans will be able to stream their favorite Star Trek offerings on that platform at least for the foreseeable future with one exception. Star Trek: Prodigy does not currently appear to have a new streaming home. Star Trek: Prodigy was originally a Paramount+ series that that platform cancelled but was picked up by Netflix. Season 1 of Prodigy left Netflix this past summer and with season 2 set to leave next, it’s unclear where or if the series will be available to stream again. There are some rumors that the series could end up back on Paramount+ sometime in 2026, but until then, fans will want to catch the series before it’s departure on January 1st.

