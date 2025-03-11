Godzilla Trailer Introduces The MonsterVerse’s Big New Kaiju: “Doug”

Following the runaway success of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the MonsterVerse is in its best spot ever for the future. A third Godzilla/Kong crossover film is in the works, aiming to hit theaters in 2027, while Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is working on its second season. The Apple TV+ television series won’t be alone forever on the streaming service as the platform is also working on a mysterious spin-off that will further explore the MonsterVerse. In a mind-blowing new trailer for the Legendary Entertainment universe, not only are lesser-seen kaiju planning to make a comeback following their MonsterVerse debuts, a new giant beast is on the way.

The silver and small screens aren’t the only venues that will see the MonsterVerse ride high. Legendary Comics is planning to peel back the layers of this Godzilla and Kong-focused universe in an upcoming comic book anthology dubbed “MonsterVerse Declassified.” The giant beasts that are listed to be a part of this series include, Abaddon (the giant spider), Behemoth (the giant wooly mammoth), Tiamat (a sea serpent), and the hilarious-looking “Doug.” Doug appears to look like something of a mix between Godzilla itself and a komodo dragon, having a name and visage that make it far less terrifying in appearance than the other beasts we’ve seen. You can check out the new trailer for MonstVerse Declassified below.

The Story of MonsterVerse Declassified

Legendary Comics also shared a description of the upcoming comic arriving on the stands on May 13th, hinting at what we can expect from the four giant monster stories, “Explore the great uncharted corners of the Monsterverse in this thrilling graphic anthology that delves into the previously classified myths and origins of the towering monsters we know as Titans! Bear witness to the eight-legged horror that is ABADDON, who may or may not be the forebearer of all arachnids. Walk in the monolithic footsteps of BEHEMOTH, the lumbering protector of vulnerable biomes the world over.”

The breakdown continues, “Discover the legacy of TIAMAT that lives on through ancient fables and futuristic technology. And live a day in the life of the tiniest Titan of them all, TITANUS… DOUG. All this and much more revealed thanks to newly unsealed documents straight from the secured vaults of Monarch, the mysterious agency of discoverers and defenders in a time of monsters. Let myth be your compass in this journey through the Monsterverse…”

As of the writing of this article, it has yet to be confirmed whether these four beasts will have a larger role in the MonsterVerse moving forward, but we sure wouldn’t mind seeing Doug arrive in live-action if nothing else. While the third Godzilla x Kong film is confirmed for March 29th 2027, the release dates for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ second season and the Apple TV+ spin-off remain a mystery.

Want to see what the future holds for the MonsterVerse?