New Skull Island Project Reveals Where It Fits in the Monsterverse Timeline

The Monsterverse continues to expand with the announcement of a Skull Island: The Animated Series spinoff. Fans have been waiting on updates to Season 2 of the Netflix original animated series. In the meantime, Titan Comics and Legendary Comics are delivering even more Skull Island content with the announcement of Return to Skull Island. The comic book is set in Legendary’s Skull Island: The Animated Series universe and promises to bring fans deeper into the world of Kong and the mysteries of Skull Island. As an added bonus, fans can find out exactly where Return to Skull Island takes place in the larger Monsterverse timeline.

Titan Comics and Legendary Comics provided an official timeline for the Monsterverse, showing where Return to Skull Island falls amongst its catalog of films. We see the timeline kicks off in 1973 with Kong: Skull Island. Next, is Return to Skull Island in 1993, followed by Godzilla in 2014, Apple TV+’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters in 1952 and 2015. We conclude with Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019, Godzilla vs. Kong in 2024, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in 2027.

Return to Skull Island is written by Simon Furman (Transformers) and illustrated by Christopher Jones (Doctor Who: Once Upon a Time Lord). Set against a backdrop of giant monsters and deadly intrigue, the comic follows a group of survivors stranded on the perilous island in the South Pacific. As they uncover its dark secrets, they face life-threatening challenges and fight for survival in a land where every creature is a threat—including Kong himself.

“Skull Island’s shadows hide untold stories, fierce battles, and creatures unlike anything seen before,” said Titan Comics editor Louis Yamani. “Marrying brilliant illustrations and epic storytelling, we see a new side to Kong and his kingdom. We can’t wait to share more this June!”

“Partnering with Titan Comics on Return to Skull Island allows us to expand the Monsterverse in exciting new ways. Bringing Skull Island from TV to comics lets us dive deeper into its mysteries, offering fans thrilling new adventures in Kong’s world” said, Robert Napton, SVP & Publisher, Legendary Comics.

Return to Skull Island #1 goes on sale June 4th and features a cover by artist Inhyuk Lee. You can check out the cover and interior art below, and make sure to let us know what you think of the debuting comic book series in the comments!

image credit: titan comics

