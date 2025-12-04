Spider-Man Noir TV Series Reveals Which Character Nicolas Cage Is Playing (And It’s Not the One We Thought)

Spider-Verse brought the world and character of Spider-Man Noir to a whole new audience, and now the character is making the jump to television courtesy of Prime Video. While much of the cast and the plot of Spider-Noir is still mysterious, the centerpiece of the series is star Nicolas Cage, who will be playing the lead role in Spider-Noir. Today at CCXP, fans got their first look at the series, which revealed which character Cage will be playing, and it’s not the person everyone thought.

The studio arrived at CCXP with a new Spider-Noir poster, which features a silhouette of Spidey and the classic Noir goggles and hat through the paned glass of a door (via Omelete). The title on the window reads Private Investigator, but it’s the name listed on top that has people surprised, as it says B. Reilly, which stands for Ben Reilly.

Ben Reilly is an infamous character in the Spider-Man mythology, as he debuted during the divisive event known as the Clone Saga. That introduced Ben Reilly as a clone of Peter Parker, who was created by the Jackal. The big twist of the event was that Ben turned out to be the real Peter and not the clone, which threw everything into chaos.

Since then, Reilly has become a recurring character, even after it was revealed that Ben was actually the clone and not the real Peter Parker. He’s been a superhero, a supervillain, and an antihero, and he recently made his return in the current Spider-Man series. Now it appears that Spider-Man Noir will shake things up a bit and have Ben be the central character, though it’s unclear at the moment as to why.

Perhaps Peter will still play a role in the series, and this would allow both characters to interact. There’s also the possibility that Ben is essentially Peter from the comics and is more of a name swap as opposed to any major character change.

The last time the character hit the small screen was in animated form as part of Ultimate Spider-Man. That series introduced the character as part of the Spider-Verse arc, and that arc would include a host of other Spider variants that included Spyder-Knight, Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Girl, and more. In that series, Spider-Man Noir was voiced by Milo Ventimiglia.

Spider-Noir still doesn’t have a release date, but is expected to launch in 2026.

