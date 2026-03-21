Why Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Trailer Was So Different from The Leak Finally Explained

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer finally arrived, and it was very different from the leak that recently hit online. The new trailer shows that this MCU movie is about the trauma that Spider-Man has gone through as he has become a beloved city-wide hero, but has to do it all alone since he has made everyone around him forget who he was after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. There are some amazing shots in the new trailer, including one specific one that shows the camera in his mask with an up close look at his eyes (similar to past movies that showed Tony Stark’s face inside his armored mask) to display his anxiety.

Videos by ComicBook.com

VES Awarded #VFX CG Environments Supervisor Daniel Anton Fernandez posted some photos from the trailer with the comment that “Whenever you see the city, it is 99% us.” He then thanked the fans for their “good words about our work.” There was also one fan who asked about the changes from the leaked trailer. Fernandez responded to the fan, writing about the leaked trailer, “Barely nothing could be reused. These shots were worked mostly from scratch for this new trailer. A lot of things have changed since then.”

Here are a few of the many shots my Team and I worked on for the Brand New Day Trailer. Whenever you see the city, it is 99% us! Thanks for all the good words about our work! We are killing ourselfs to deliver the best-looking Spidey film!#SpidermanUnNuevoDía #spiderman #vfx pic.twitter.com/qY7qJaonoX — Daniel Anton Fernandez (@dantonvfx) March 20, 2026

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Underwent Major Visual Changes

Image Courtesy of Marvel

As expected, since Daniel Anton Fernandez posted this on X, he was also met with fans who dismissed his work on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer and complained about some shots. In other parts of the comments to his post, Fernandez also responded to fans who complained about the look of the trailer, saying this was just the trailer and that they were still working hard to make the final product look as great as possible. To give Fernandez credit, he even responded maturely to trolls, such as telling one who called him a “rookie” for using a backlight wrap that it “doesn’t depend on me, but keep in mind this was a trailer rush! The movie will look AMAZING!”

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which arrived just four months before the next MCU release, showed a few things that fans wanted to see, but kept other things hidden for now. Punisher had a big role in the trailer, both with Spider-Man fighting and trying to stop him, as well as Frank seemingly telling Peter that he needs to pull his head out if he wants to get things right. There was also a shot where Peter Parker went to speak with Bruce Banner about his DNA mutating, but there was no shot of the Hulk in the entire trailer. Familiar faces like Scorpion, Boomerang, and Tarantula showed up in the trailer. Finally, there were shots with Spider-Man fighting what looks like The Hand, and Peter coming out of the webbing, possibly hinting that Man-Spider is coming.

That said, the trailer was just a tease to show that this is a movie that leans heavily into Marvel Comics tendency to make Peter Parker’s life a living hell. This sees Peter at what might be his lowest, while Spider-Man is still at his best. However, the big reveals, such as Hulk raging out (possibly the same people controlling the police in the trailer), and Sadie Sink’s mysterious character (possibly Jean Grey). This Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer did just enough to show what is coming, and as Daniel Anton Fernandez said, the best is yet to come.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!