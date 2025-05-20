Every Marvel Netflix Show Ranked

The first two phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were largely successful. Giving heroes their own solo movies before having them assemble in a big team-up project proved to be a great formula, so the powers that be tried to recreate it on the small screen. Netflix got a chance to distribute shows about some of Marvel’s most popular street-level heroes before having them come together to fight a common enemy in a spinoff series. Unfortunately, things didn’t go nearly as well the second time around, with the streaming service’s Marvel era being a mixed bag that blurred the canonical lines of the franchise.

The MCU isn’t ignoring the good parts of Netflix’s superhero franchise, though, bringing back Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle, and Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones. And with all of them back in the mix, it feels like as good a time as any to see how all those shows stack up against each other.

6) Iron Fist

The one Marvel Netflix show that’s unlikely to see any characters make the jump to the MCU is Iron Fist. Following Danny Rand as he attempts to take back his life in New York after being presumed dead for years, the series is a mess that has very few likeable characters. The action also leaves a lot to be desired, and with the titular hero’s comics history, that’s a massive disappointment.

Iron Fist Season 2 is an improvement on the first, giving Danny more to do and less to whine about. The season even ends with Colleen Wing taking over the Iron Fist role, setting the stage for big things in her future. Sadly, Netflix cut its ties with Marvel before a third season could explore the characters further.

5) The Defenders

All of the initial Netflix Marvel shows built to The Defenders, which sees The Hand ninja clan try to make a move on New York. While it’s great to see the heroes interacting, the series is a bit of a mess due to a sloppy story and lackluster villains. The main culprit is Alexandra Reid, who, despite being played by the incomparable Sigourney Weaver, never lives up to her potential as one of the leaders of The Hand.

Still, The Defenders doesn’t get the last spot because its action is always on point. There’s a great hallway fight scene with all of the heroes, as well as a memorable battle between Daredevil and Iron Fist that proves who the best hand-to-hand fighter in the franchise really is.

4) Luke Cage

There is a ton to like about Luke Cage, including Mike Colter’s performance as the titular hero. The cast includes heavy hitters like Alfre Woodard and Mahershala Ali, who bring it every episode and chew up as much scenery as they can get their hands on. However, the series fails to stick the landing in both of its seasons, which lands it near the bottom of the list.

Season 1 loses momentum when Ali’s Cottonmouth dies, and the villain at the end of the outing, Diamondback, never hits his stride. Like Iron Fist, Season 2 makes up for some of that, but another cliffhanger ending leaves the series feeling incomplete. Maybe an appearance in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 can begin to set things right for Cage.

3) The Punisher

Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle/Punisher is the standout performer in Daredevil Season 2, so it makes sense that his solo show ends up near the top. With Season 1 focusing on Frank’s hunt for the people responsible for his family’s death, the show doesn’t miss a beat. However, the real appeal of the first season is Ben Barnes’ Billy Russo, aka Jigsaw, who is easily one of the more underappreciated characters from the era.

Russo returns in a second season that doesn’t hit the highs of its predecessor, but it’s still an entertaining watch. Frank struggles with his identity after he comes across a girl in need of help and runs into plenty of familiar faces. But the best thing Season 2 has going for it is that it wraps up everything in a nice bow.

2) Jessica Jones

The second Netflix Marvel show to release earns the second spot because of its incredible dynamic between Ritter’s titular hero and David Tennant’s Kilgrave. The first season deals with Jessica coming to terms with her trauma and Kilgrave’s part in it, and the villain never turns down a chance to twist the knife. As the seasons go on, Jessica begins to open up and form healthy relationships, some of which blow up in her face.

Jones usually has her trusty friend Trish Walker by her side, but even they can’t stay on good terms because Trish loses control at one point. Jessica Jones Season 3 sees them at odds, with Jessica having to make a tough choice at the end that changes the course of her life. Fortunately, the show ends on a positive note, setting up a bright future for Jessica in New York City.

1) Daredevil

Daredevil is still the gold standard of superhero television, blending the campy aspects of the comics with grounded stories that elevate their characters. Season 1 sees Matthew Murdock embrace his role as a vigilante before turning his attention to bigger fish like Kingpin. They start a rivalry for the ages that’s still going strong in Born Again.

Season 2 loses its way a bit during the Hand arc, but when the show returns for its final outing, it’s firing on all cylinders, introducing great new villains like Bullseye and sending Matt on his toughest journey yet. The end of the show is also perfect, with Matt and his friends starting a new chapter in his life.

Do you agree with this ranking of the Marvel Netflix shows? What would you change about the list? Let us know in the comments below!