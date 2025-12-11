South Park Finally Gives Fans What They’ve Spent Years Begging For in Season Finale

South Park’s twenty-eighth season has ended, and with it, some of the wildest storylines in the Comedy Central show’s history have done the same. While the latest episode might be the end for the series in 2025, season twenty-eight certainly went out with a bang. The recent instalment wrapped the Satan baby storyline, brought back the Woodland Critters for the first time in years, and saw Jesus coming to some tough realisations. Perhaps the biggest of all, viewers have finally received something that many had been dying to see for years, as Stan Marsh has his Christmas wish come true.

Warning. If you have yet to watch South Park’s season twenty-eight finale, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. The Anti-Christ’s birth won’t be taking place this holiday season in South Park, as the love child of Satan and President Donald Trump seemingly took its own life while still in the womb. While the Prince of Darkness was having a rough time, Stan finally had one of his dreams come true. Throughout the season finale, Marsh is looking for a miracle, with Jesus seemingly unable to help as he is wrapped up in his own hilarious storyline. In the final moments of the episode, Stan gets his miracle, and it’s something that fans have been dying to see.

To make up for his lack of a miracle earlier in the season finale, Jesus gives Stan a house in South Park, right next to Kyle’s. Following the closing of Tegridy Farms, Stan and his family have been living in his grandfather’s retirement home, which has caused some major grief to the Marsh clan. Now that Stan and his family have a house to live in, things can return to normal in the Comedy Central series, or at least as normal as things can ever be in South Park.

Stan Marsh’s Bright Future

Paramount

Luckily, South Park fans won’t have to wait much longer to see new episodes following season twenty-eight’s finale. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker would be creating ten new episodes each year for the next five years. This means that season thirty, and maybe season thirty-one if it is split down the middle like this year, will arrive in 2026. Considering that South Park Studios will routinely work on episodes right until the air date, it seems unlikely that we’ll see a look at what the future holds for the sleepy Colorado town before the year’s end.

The recent season finale almost came across as something of an apology to fans for the wild avenues that the latest seasons have explored. With the likes of Towlie and Stan breaking down how wild things have gotten in South Park, the Marsh family moving back into town feels like the end of an era, though it is one that is sure to make more than a few fans happy.

