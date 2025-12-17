Fallout: Every Song Featured in the Season 2 Premiere

Our long-awaited return to the Wasteland is finally here. On Tuesday night, Prime Video dropped the Season 2 premiere of Fallout, the smash-hit series based on Bethesda’s iconic video game franchise, and we all got to jump back into the post-apocalyptic world we love so much. Of course, one of the most important things to all Fallout fans is the soundtrack, and the premiere of Season 2 certainly didn’t disappoint on that front.

The second season of Fallout moves the action to the Mojave Desert, the location of fan-favorite game Fallout: New Vegas, so the music was likely going to change a little bit (as it did in the game). The premiere treated fans to a mix of six songs from the games and brand new additions to the Fallout franchise, and every one of them is a fantastic fit.

We went back and got the info for all six songs featured in the Fallout Season 2 premiere, and you can check them all out in the videos below. We’ve also compiled them all into a Spotify playlist that will be updated each week with songs from the new episodes.

“Cheek to Cheek” by Peggy Lee (1959)

Play video

Peggy Lee is probably a familiar name to anyone who has spent time with the Fallout franchise, especially those who played Fallout: New Vegas. Her songs “Why Don’t You Do Right?” and “Johnny Guitar” were both featured in the game, but it was a different track that made its way to the TV series.

The second season of Fallout opens with Peggy Lee’s “Cheek to Cheek,” which was originally written in the 1930s. Lee’s version of the song arrived some 25 years later.

“Big Iron” by Marty Robbins (1959)

Play video

The second song featured in Fallout Season 2 is one that a lot of New Vegas players were likely already excited about heading into the new episodes. The series wasted no time, bringing one of the very best New Vegas tracks to TV just a few minutes into the premiere.

“Big Iron” by Marty Robbins is a staple of Fallout: New Vegas, and one of the songs that really helped it form its own identity separate from Fallout 3. It has that same classic feel but brings in a Western sound that the made the game feel that much more immersive.

What makes it even cooler is the context within the episode itself. The lyrics “Big iron on his hip” ring out as the Ghoul mows down a group of enemies who were holding him captive, giving a literal interpretation to the song.

“Make the World Go Away” by Eddy Arnold (1965)

Play video

The third song featured in the Fallout Season 2 is a 1965 track from Eddy Arnold called “Make the World Go Away,” and it’s the first of the season that doesn’t have a direct connection to the games.

It’s also on the newer end of the songs you’ll hear in the Fallout games or series, having arrived in the mid-1960s. It’s certainly the newest in the episode, beating out the final song in the premiere by a couple of years.

“Come Go With Me” by The Del-Vikings (1956)

Play video

Another song that isn’t in the games but fits right in with the sound and style of the Fallout universe, “Come Go With Me” feels like it’ll be a repeat listen for a lot of the franchise’s longtime fans.

“It’s All Over But the Crying by The Ink Spots (1947)

Play video

It’s impossible to overstate the impact The Ink Spots have had on the Fallout franchise. The sounds of songs like “I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire” will instantly transport you to the Wasteland, and Fallout‘s Season 2 premiere made sure to include another hit from the beloved group.

The first song from The Ink Spots to play in Season 2 is “It’s All Over But the Crying,” which previously appeared in two different Fallout games. It first popped up in the soundtrack for Fallout 4, and later returned in Fallout 76.

“Working for the Man” by Roy Orbison (1962)

Play video

The closing song of the Fallout Season 2 premiere is another track that wasn’t included in any of the games, but it might be the best new addition the show has made so far.

Roy Orbison’s “Working for the Man” is newer than most Fallout songs, but it still has that perfect Fallout feel. It’s also got a groove to it that a lot of songs from the ’40s and ’50s don’t, creating something of a stepping stone into this new, future-tech story being introduced in Season 2.

Which song from the Fallout Season 2 premiere is your favorite? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!