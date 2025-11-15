5 Fantasy TV Villains Who Went Entirely Too Far

Fantasy TV shows require well-written villains, but sometimes, their actions go too far. Villains cross lines by definition; there’s a reason they’re at odds with the series’ heroes, and it’s usually because they’ll do anything — even if it harms others — to get the outcome they desire. Still, plenty of antagonists have their own moral codes, regardless of whether we agree with them. From superhero media to classic Disney films, there are plenty of bad guys who actually make good points.

Of course, not every villain has a righteous cause, and many of fantasy TV’s most memorable ones are inherently self-interested and cruel. This results in them crossing the line of what’s acceptable more often than not. It also makes it more impressive when they still manage to surprise viewers with their behavior. From The Vampire Diaries‘ villain who should never have been redeemed to Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s Big Bad, these antagonists took their behavior too far — often on multiple occasions.

5) Klaus Mikaelson – The Vampire Diaries

Despite The Originals‘ questionable attempt to redeem him, Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) proves throughout The Vampire Diaries that he doesn’t have a line. He’ll do almost anything in service of his own goals, including betraying and daggering his own siblings. It’s not surprising, then, that Klaus regularly goes too far. But perhaps the most memorable example is when he drowns Tyler Lockwood’s (Michael Trevino) mother, a decision that has no purpose beyond cruelty.

Many of Klaus’ actions before (and even after) this point are also heinous, but they have logic behind them. He wants to break the hybrid curse or create more hybrids, and so, he hurts and kills others to make those things possible. His enmity with Tyler is more personal, and killing his mother is an act of revenge. It feels senseless and cruel, especially since she has nothing to do with Tyler breaking the sire bond. It’s a moment that really drives home just how sinister Klaus can be.

4) Cersei Lannister – Game of Thrones

There are several Game of Thrones villains who take things too far; Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) and Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) immediately come to mind. Both enjoy tormenting other people with no real purpose. However, one of the clearest examples of this phenomenon comes from Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). Cersei blowing up the Sept of Baelor at the end of Season 6 drives home how far she’ll go to get what she wants. When facing punishment at the hands of the High Sparrow (Jonathan Pryce), she opts to kill him and his followers over facing a trial.

Given how corrupt the High Sparrow’s version of justice is, that’s not wholly unexpected. However, Cersei uses the opportunity to do away with the Lannisters’ longtime political rivals, the Tyrells, as well. With so much to gain, she pays no mind to the innocent people swept up in the destruction. Cersei is a ruthless adversary throughout Game of Thrones, but her Season 6 actions put her into “Mad Queen” territory. Considering that she takes the Iron Throne immediately after, it’s an apt title for her, not just Daenerys (Emilia Clarke).

3) Sauron – The Rings of Power

Longtime Lord of the Rings fans know that Sauron’s quest to conquer Middle-earth takes things too far. He’s entirely willing to raze J.R.R. Tolkien’s world for his own ends, leaving us to wonder what he intends to reign over once he’s finished. It’s one thing to want the power and control that comes from possessing the One Ring. However, Sauron’s push for domination is almost counterproductive, as he cares little for the people and places he’s imposing his will on.

Prime Video’s The Rings of Power drives home just how bent on his conquest Sauron is, though Charlie Vickers’ version of the character claims he has a vision for Middle-earth. He insists he’s interested in uniting it, deceiving both the viewer and himself. The amount of death and destruction he’s willing to cause in The Rings of Power Season 2 proves as much. He’s fine with killing people he claims to care about and destroying the world he wants to rule, repeatedly demonstrating that he’s a villain who goes too far in his efforts to get what he wants.

2) Viren – The Dragon Prince

Stabbing friends in the back and embracing dark magic aren’t uncommon experiences for fantasy villains. However, Viren’s (Jason Simpson) willingness to drag his own children into his poor decision-making pushes The Dragon Prince‘s antagonist over the line. Although Viren initially claims to have his kids’ best interests at heart, he comes to corrupt and endanger them with his actions. Betraying his friend and kingdom is terrible enough, but Viren’s attitude change when it comes to Soren (Jesse Inocalla) and Claudia (Racquel Belmonte) makes him nearly irredeemable.

The only reason Viren reaches some level of redemption at the end of the fantasy series is because he finally puts Soren’s needs before his own selfish motivations. It’s too little, too late though, especially after all the harm he causes his son and daughter. Claudia might have turned out much differently if her father hadn’t led her so astray. And although Soren doesn’t follow his family down the path of dark magic, he suffers physically and mentally due to his father’s actions. It’s enough to turn anyone against Viren, regardless of how interesting his character is.

1) Fire Lord Ozai – Avatar: The Last Airbender

Fire Lord Ozai (Mark Hamill) is the embodiment of the imperialism and colonialism Avatar: The Last Airbender condemns. It goes without saying, then, that he’s a villain who does unconscionable things — and he remains irredeemable until the very end. Given how cruelly and violently Ozai upholds the Fire Nation’s rule, it’s safe to say he goes too far in a broader sense. However, his treatment of his children, and more specifically, Prince Zuko (Dante Basco), also puts him in this category.

Villains who are leaders are almost expected to oppress and harm others on a macro scale. However, we see how vile an antagonist truly is when they extend that ire to the people closest to them. Ozai’s willingness to kill his own son drives this home, as does the severe punishment he doles out when Zuko speaks up. His manipulation of Azula (Grey DeLisle) and carelessness towards his wife also emphasize how far he’ll go to keep his power. His complete lack of empathy is apparent, and it makes his fate at the end of Avatar: The Last Airbender that much more satisfying.

