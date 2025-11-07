8 Great Fantasy TV Villains Who Were Redeemed (& 1 Should Never Have Been)

Redemption is a common theme in fantasy TV, and some of the genre’s greatest villains embark on journeys to become better people over the course of their shows. Not all villains are redeemable; just look at Game of Thrones‘ Joffrey Baratheon or Ramsay Bolton. However, the ones who are capable of positive change tend to be more complex figures, making them more interesting to follow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s a reason redemption arcs are so popular. We love to see deeply flawed characters acknowledge the darkest parts of themselves, then prove they’re capable of good anyway. In some instances, this means completely turning over a new leaf. In others, it means doing the right thing after a life of wrongdoing. Regardless of how they pan out, the best redemption arcs make the characters work to be better, taking us on that journey alongside them. This makes the payoff all the more satisfying when they do prove they’ve changed.

8) Redeemed: Captain Hook From Once Upon a Time

Once Upon a Time has several redemption arcs, but Captain Hook’s (Colin O’Donoghue) is probably the most compelling. Hook, also known as Killian Jones, is introduced in Once Upon a Time Season 2. The pirate is bent on getting revenge on Rumplestiltskin (Robert Carlyle) for killing his love. This alone doesn’t push him into villain territory, but his recollections of his earlier life and flashbacks to his past suggest he’s done terrible things. He’s also willing to harm others in his pursuit of vengeance, something he demonstrates clearly after his introduction in Season 2.

Fortunately, after Hook meets Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison), he begins to change for the better. His relationship with Emma makes Hook’s turnaround feel both natural and believable. By the time the show comes to a close, he’s no longer a self-interested and ruthless character; instead, he’s someone willing to sacrifice himself for the sake of Storybrooke. As Hook’s misdeeds aren’t as prominent as Regina’s (Lana Parrilla) or Rumplestiltskin’s, his redemption is the most satisfying of the series.

7) Redeemed: Viren From The Dragon Prince

Viren is the cause of many problems throughout The Dragon Prince, with Season 1 revealing the depths of his betrayal, both in the past and present timelines of the story. He remains a villain for most of the series, becoming warped by the dark magic he so readily embraces. Viren doesn’t just hurt the kingdom of Katolis with his treachery. Everyone close to him suffers from his turn to darkness, from the best friend whose death he’s responsible for to his children, Soren and Claudia. Given all the harm Viren causes throughout The Dragon Prince, it’s impressive that the series still manages to redeem him before the end.

Viren’s redemption doesn’t make him a hero, though it does bring his arc to a satisfying close. In the series finale, he finally puts the good of Katolis and his children before his selfish ambitions. This happens after seasons of build-up, but it isn’t treated as a means of wiping the slate clean. The other characters don’t seem to forgive him, and viewers won’t be enticed to either. This is a nice addition, as it proves redemption isn’t about that. It’s about making better choices, even when you gain nothing from doing so.

6) Redeemed: Michael From The Good Place

The Good Place‘s most iconic twist reveals that Michael (Ted Danson) is actually a demon from the Bad Place — and that he’s been lying to Eleanor (Kristen Bell) and her friends about where they are for all of Season 1. This firmly puts Michael in villain territory, especially since he gets amusement out of their suffering. This is a fun turn for Danson’s character, but it doesn’t last. As you might expect from a heartfelt show like The Good Place, the humans in his charge eventually grow on him. It happens gradually; his initial cooperation with the group is born of self-interest.

However, as Michael works with the others throughout The Good Place Season 2, he begins to change — especially after Chidi (William Jackson Harper) gets through to him using philosophy. His redemption becomes apparent when he chooses to sacrifice himself to save Eleanor at the end of the outing, an unexpected turn that makes him one of the series’ “good guys.” Although Michael doesn’t actually end up being destroyed at this point, he becomes a true friend of the group. It’s satisfying to watch, especially since his evolution doesn’t stop there.

5) Redeemed: Crowley From Supernatural

Redemption is a theme Supernatural tackles frequently, but not many viewers expected Crowley (Mark Sheppard) to change his tune when he was first introduced. The demon is something of a wild card in Supernatural Season 5; he’s working against Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino), but the Winchesters can’t exactly trust him. Thanks to Sheppard’s charming performance, Crowley is instantly one of the best Supernatural villains. However, his gradual alliance with the show’s leads and eventual sacrifice cement him as the greatest.

Crowley doesn’t change as noticeably as some of the other villains on this list, but his transformation becomes clear in his final moments on the show. While they’re controversial, given Sheppard’s feelings about the decision (via CBR), they do offer a satisfying end for a character fans had come to love. It’s a shame that Crowley’s sacrifice doesn’t have a more permanent impact on the story, but his attempt to seal away Lucifer still leaves things on a high note for him.

4) Redeemed: Spike From Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is another supernatural fantasy show with plenty of redemption arcs to choose from, but Spike’s (James Marsters) is hailed as one of the show’s best. Spike is introduced in Buffy the Vampire Slayer Season 2, and his intention of killing Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and ruthless pursuit of power sets him up as an intimidating Big Bad. However, Spike later undergoes a lengthy redemption arc, which sees him finding his soul again and eventually sacrificing himself.

Spike’s journey has made him a fan-favorite character, even though he stumbles at points of it. The unraveling of Spike as a character is handled well, with his ambitions doing a complete 180 by the end of the series. Marsters sells Spike’s shift from villain to anti-hero to hero, and the obstacles he faces on the way there make his story more believable and worthwhile.

3) Redeemed: Jaime Lannister From Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones has very few clear-cut villains, but Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) pushing Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) out of a window nudges him to that side of the series’ morality spectrum. Jaime has done terrible things when the series opens, along with things that are twisted to be more terrible than they are. He’s self-interested and doesn’t mind hurting others, as long as it means serving himself or Cersei (Lena Headey).

This changes over the course of the series, particularly as he comes to know and respect Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie). He takes his oath to find the Stark girls more seriously, and he starts to question and defy Cersei’s wishes. This comes to a head when he chooses to ride north and fight the White Walkers, despite his sister’s refusal to help. Jaime’s desire to keep his vows and do what’s right are clear indications of his transformation. And his regression at the end benefits his journey, showing that redemption isn’t always linear.

2) Redeemed: Prince Zuko From Avatar: The Last Airbender

Perhaps the greatest redemption arc in fantasy television is Prince Zuko’s (Dante Basco) from Avatar: The Last Airbender. It’s clear from early in the series that Zuko has good inside him. However, his quest to regain his honor in the eyes of Fire Lord Ozai (Mark Hamill) makes it difficult to realize that. Even so, Zuko repeatedly makes choices that are at odds with the Fire Nation, sparing characters his father wouldn’t and even reluctantly helping Team Avatar at times.

Like Jaime’s journey, Zuko’s proves that redemption isn’t a straightforward path. He almost comes around in ATLA Season 2, then makes the same mistakes. However, returning to the Fire Nation helps Zuko see the error of his ways, finally giving him the courage to stand up for what’s right. Because of Zuko’s long and winding journey, it’s even more satisfying when he finally joins Team Avatar and later becomes the new Fire Lord. The series really makes him work for these accomplishments, making it easy to support him in the end.

1) Shouldn’t Have Been Redeemed: Klaus From The Vampire Diaries & The Originals

Klaus (Joseph Morgan) makes his entrance in The Vampire Diaries Season 2, after being hyped up as one of the show’s most powerful villains. Unfortunately, keeping Klaus around for a while — and eventually focusing on him and his siblings in The Originals — proves a double-edged sword for the character. Klaus’ rare moments of humanity make him an interesting villain, but they aren’t enough to redeem him after hundreds of years of cruelty.

And although The Originals seems like Klaus’ redemption arc, he’s still acting from a place of self-interest for the majority of the series. The evolution of Klaus’ relationships proves he’s capable of caring for others. Sadly, most of his good deeds stem from the desire to protect those people, which is still self-interested. Klaus never shows he’s a better person on a larger scale. One gets the sense he’d still commit any number of atrocities, as long as he had a reason to.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!