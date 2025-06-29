10 Side Characters Who Completely Stole Marvel Shows

Sure, Marvel’s main heroes are the center of any show. Usually, the clue’s in the IP’s title.

But let’s be real, sometimes the most unforgettable moments and most unforgettable characters are working in the margins. These side characters, often with limited screen time, manage to steal the scene, our hearts, and sometimes the entire show, thanks to their charisma, humor, or sheer unpredictability.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whether they’re fan-favorites with cult followings or unsung gems, here are 10 side characters in Marvel television we think made it better.

10) Hernan “Shades” Alvarez – Luke Cage

Theo Rossi’s Shades Alvarez was never the loudest villain in the room, but he was always the most dangerous. Shades was cool, calculating, and endlessly compelling. Rossi played him with a quiet menace and emotional complexity that elevated Luke Cage‘s grounded tone.

More than just a gangster, Shades was a strategist with a moral compass shaped by love, loyalty, and survival. His relationship with Mariah Dillard revealed layers of vulnerability, making him more than just muscle, and gave the show some of its most emotionally charged moments. Balancing love, power, and betrayal, Shades was the rare Marvel antagonist who felt like he could have carried his own series.

Not driven by chaos or vengeance, Shades was about control, and Rossi’s subtle expressions and simmering intensity made every scene count. Alvarez proved that in the Marvel universe, the most dangerous players are often the ones pulling strings from the shadows. And in a show bursting with powerful voices, he never needed to shout to be heard.

9) Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez – Agents of SHIELD

Elena Rodriguez, known as Yo-Yo, was the heart of Agents of SHIELD. Introduced in Season 3, Natalia Cordova-Buckley’s character grew from a reluctant ally to one of the most reliable members of the team. Her power to bounce back to her starting point always served as a metaphor for her internal struggle.

By the final seasons, Yo-Yo’s journey included losing and regaining her powers, facing intense trauma, and stepping into leadership roles. Her evolution was one of the most satisfying arcs in the entire SHIELD run, and it’s time more fans gave her the credit she deserves. Whether she was standing up to Coulson or saving the timeline, Yo-Yo never backed down from doing what was right, even when it hurt.

8) Taweret – Moon Knight

Who expected a giant hippo goddess to become one of the most beloved parts of Moon Knight? Antonia Salib’s Taweret walked … well … waddled into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and instantly stole hearts as well as the show.

The Egyptian goddess of childbirth and the afterlife injected levity into the show’s darker themes. And her quirky line delivery and bubbly demeanor turned what could have been a terrifying afterlife guide into a comedic fan-favorite. Her compassionate guidance of Marc and Steven through the Duat gave the characters — and viewers — a much-needed emotional anchor.

Taweret’s childlike curiosity, paired with divine wisdom, made her instantly lovable. She brought humor without undermining the stakes, and her genuine concern for souls in the afterlife lent a calming and emotional depth to a fantastical premise. Salib’s enthusiasm for her role and respect for the souls she shepherded gave Taweret a rare combination of warmth and wisdom. She’s proof that in a show as layered and intense as Moon Knight, even a hippo goddess can bring emotional clarity.

7) Mrs. Hart/ Sharon Davis – Agatha All Along

Debra Jo Rupp’s performance as Sharon Davis, aka Mrs. Hart, was a masterclass in tonal control. In WandaVision, she had a minor role, but her performance was outstanding. The dinner scene featuring Mr. and Mrs. Hart was the audience’s first real clue that something was deeply wrong in Westview. Her capacity to switch from chirpy, sitcom housewife of Vision’s Boss to a terrified hostage trapped behind forced cheeriness was chilling.

In Agatha All Along, Sharon returned with a richer backstory, as someone now grappling with traumatic fallout from Wanda’s mind control. Rupp injected layers into what could’ve been a one-note character, making Sharon both heartbreaking and hilarious. She was never a green witch, she was just a woman who wanted to garden, and Agatha plucks her and puts her on the road, which she tries to make the best of.

She has — quite literally — been plagued by witches, and though she has been set free by Wanda, she’s still magical collateral damage. Her death scene in Episode 3 walked a fine line between comedy and tragedy, showing Rupp’s uncanny ability to ground the absurd in real emotion.

6) The Cast of Rogers: The Musical – Hawkeye

What could have been a throwaway gag turned into an unforgettable MCU moment.

We’re not even pretending to be sorry to add this cast to the list. Rogers: The Musical was the perfect parody of how pop culture within the MCU mythologizes its own heroes, and it became the highlight of the Hawkeye series.

The Broadway-style song-and-dance number recapped the Battle of New York with campy costumes and dramatic flair. Beyond its humor, it symbolized the disconnect between heroism and public perception. Clint Barton’s visible discomfort during the show was more than just a dislike of such a cringeworthy performance, it was a hit right to his survivor’s guilt.

It wasn’t ever meant to be perceived as a “good” musical, but fans absolutely loved the corny, awful Broadway take on a tragedy, that it even got a stage show run at the Disney parks. And quite frankly, we could’ve watched it all daaaaaay!

5) Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Daniel Brühl’s debut as Zemo in Captain America: Civil War, as a disillusioned Sokovian soldier and grieving family man, was fantastic. But the real joy came when he reinvented Zemo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as a charismatic, morally complex anti-hero. No longer just a vengeful villain, Zemo showcased wit, intelligence, dance moves, and a code of ethics that set him apart from the majority of the big bads.

His dance scene may have gone viral, but it was his sharp insight into superhuman ideologies that gave the show gravitas. He became both a foil and reluctant ally to Sam and Bucky, constantly challenging their worldview. Brühl brought elegance and ambiguity to Zemo, making viewers question if he was truly the bad guy. He didn’t need powers to be powerful—his intellect and unpredictability did the job.

4) Mobius – Loki

Before Loki launched, fans were dubious how Owen Wilson would fair in a role not connected to Ben Stiller or Vince Vaughn. But we were all extremely happy with what we saw. Wilson’s Mobius brought warmth, humor, and philosophical depth to Loki. More than a TVA pencil-pusher, Mobius was the emotional compass of a story filled with existential dread and multiversal chaos.

His scenes with Tom Hiddleston were a perfect balance of camaraderie and soul-searching. Mobius’ quiet belief in Loki’s potential made him a surrogate for the audience, offering hope that even the God of Mischief could change. Wilson’s understated performance and his longing for a life beyond bureaucracy (jet ski dreams, anyone?) gave the show its most human moments, and a character that many want to see return to the MCU.

3) Madisynn – She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Possibly one of the greatest and most beloved side characters with barely any screen time. Madisynn King appeared for one episode and tottered away in her stilettos as a legend. Patty Guggenheim turned a tropey party girl into a comedic icon whose honesty and unfiltered charm won audiences over instantly.

Her chemistry with Wong worked beautifully, and gave the Sorcerer Supreme a fresh, lighthearted level to his personality. Madisynn became the Walter Matthau to his Jack Lemmon, and they ended up being BFFs. Their sitcom-worthy rapport turned what could have been filler into fan-favorite material. Madisynn’s casual navigation of magical mayhem, paired with her unique speech patterns, made every line she delivered instantly meme-worthy. She proved that sometimes, a single scene-stealer can reshape the tone of an entire show.

2) Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) – WandaVision

One of the longer serving side characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Darcy Lewis first appeared in Thor way back in 2011. She’s evolved from Jane Foster’s wise-cracking comedic assistant to a sharp, snarky astrophysicist. It was her insight and sarcasm gave WandaVision its wit.

Kat Dennings imbued Darcy with dry humor and scientific brilliance that felt both natural and vital to the story. Many fans saw her role within WandaVision as a deserving rebirth after her short appearances in Thor: Dark World. The show proved Darcy was more than just pithy quips. She was intelligent; she connected dots no one else could, helping to unravel the mystery of Westview.

Her interactions with Jimmy Woo showcased a unique chemistry rarely seen in the MCU, and her refusal to be sidelined in a male-dominated agency felt empowering. She bridged the audience’s understanding of the show’s meta-sitcom structure and provided a grounded, yet humorous lens into its surreal mystery.

1) Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) – WandaVision

Which brings us onto the legend that is Jimmy Woo. Not content with stealing the limelight from Paul Rudd in Ant-Man and the Wasp, Woo went from background FBI agent wanting to learn magic to a breakout star in WandaVision, thanks to Randall Park’s charming, earnest, and quietly hilarious performance which instantly endeared him to fans.

His card trick callback was a nice a nod to his earlier MCU training but also symbolized how far he’d come. Park’s skillful balance of humor and professionalism as Woo brought credibility to S.W.O.R.D.’s investigation of the Westview anomaly.

His collaboration with Darcy Lewis added an enjoyable buddy cop dynamic that offered levity amidst the show’s psychological tension. Woo’s grounded approach reminded viewers of the human cost behind superhero antics, and his competence without superpowers made him even more impressive. No wonder fans campaigned for his own series.