Prime Video Is Now Streaming 2 Underrated Dwayne Johnson Movies

After becoming a WWE star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has built one of the most successful Hollywood careers. The wrestler-turned actor officially transitioned out of the ring with a cameo as the Scorpion King in 2001’s The Mummy, a role he reprised the following year for his leading role in The Scorpion King. He has since gone on to become a household name in Hollywood, and is now not only one of the world’s most bankable actors, his films pulling in over $14.9 billion worldwide, but also one of the highest-paid. From films like Moana, Furious 7, and The Rundown, Johnson has established himself as one of the biggest movie stars, and now two of his most underrated films are streaming on Prime Video.

The first of those movies is Walking Tall, director Kevin Bray’s 2004 remake of the 1973 vigilante action film of the same name. The movie, which joined the Amazon streamer’s lineup on August 1st, stars Johnson Chris Vaughn Jr, a discharged U.S Army soldier who takes matters into his own hands when he returns to his hometown only to find it overrun by crime and corruption.

Marking one of Johnson’s earliest films, Walking Tall is often overlooked by the numerous high-grossing action films that followed it. However, the movie has all the staples of a fun and entertaining action pic, and combined with strong performances from a cast that also includes Johnny Knoxville, Neal McDonough, and Michael Bowen, is a highlight from Johnson’s early career that is definitely worth watching.

Prime Video also added Hercules this month, the 2014 action-adventure fantasy film starring Johnson as the titular character, a self-proclaimed demigod hired to lead the armies of Thrace into battle against a savage warlord. Directed by Brett Ratner, Hercules grossed $244 million on a $100 million budget, but ultimately failed to become one of Johnson’s more memorable films. With non-stop action, strong supporting cast, and a fresh take on the legendary hero, Hercules is definitely worth revisiting on Prime Video, if only for a fun, easy watch.

Both Walking Tall and Hercules are certified rotten on Rotten Tomatoes with respective 27% and 58% critics’ scores. Johnson’s fans can stream both movies on Prime Video.

New on Prime Video

August is bringing plenty of new streaming options to Prime Video. Dozens of new TV shows and movies have already joined the Amazon streamer’s content catalog this month, with more set to arrive later this month. See the list Prime Video’s early August arrivals below.

