Prime’s Exciting Animated Comic Series Finally Gets a Positive Update

There have already been several successful animated Prime Video TV shows, and one of its most exciting announced projects has finally received a positive update. Since its creation, Prime Video has grown into one of the most expansive streaming services available to audiences. Its catalog of content includes many great Prime Video TV shows, many of which have been adapted from previously established source material. This is a common strategy for original streaming content, as it affords a show a built-in buzz as a result of the source material’s established fan base. News about one of its announced animated adaptations has been scarce for some time, but now there has finally been a positive update.

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The animated adaptation of the Image Comics series Wytches has received a positive update from creator Scott Snyder. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Snyder replied to a fan’s query about the status of Wytches, explaining, “We just got our pilot back from the studio this week! Literally watched it last night – really really proud of this one.” It’s a hugely exciting update, as it seems as though the show might finally be coming to fruition, and that it has prompted such a positive reaction from the comics’ creator. Snyder then added, “Trying to figure out when we can say more about the cast”, implying that even more updates could well be coming very soon.

Why Wytches Is Such An Exciting Prospect

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

The limited comic book series Wytches is one of the most eagerly anticipated horror comic adaptations currently in the works. Since the announcement that Prime Video would be handling the project back in 2021, updates have been pretty scarce. The years since have seen another animated Image Comics adaptation, Invincible, earn major success and acclaim on Prime Video, which is undeniably a good sign for Wytches. Previous Image Comics horror adaptation The Walking Dead also secured massive popularity, so the bar is already pretty high.

What makes the Wytches TV show so exciting goes far beyond the success of other Image Comics TV adaptations, though. The limited series, which was written by Scott Snyder and illustrated by Jock, earned not just high praise but also an impressive following. Its supernatural horror proved visceral and eye-catching, and the reported involvement of both Snyder and Jock in creating the show’s pilot episode all but guarantees the Prime Video adaptation will be consistent with the source material.

Simply put, Wytches has the potential to be one of the best TV shows based on Image Comics. The popularity of stories such as Stranger Things proves that audiences will engage heavily with teen-based supernatural stories that lean heavily toward horror. Considering the quality of the Wytches comic book series, the potential for the Prime Video adaptation to be both horrifying and breathtaking is high, making Snyder’s latest update seem especially exciting for those who have been waiting years to see the story come to life on the small screen.

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