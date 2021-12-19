1883: New Yellowstone Prequel Now Streaming

The next series in the beloved has finally arrived. Fans have fallen in love with Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone series over the past few years, helping to make the Paramount Network hit the most-watched TV show on cable. Now, at long last, there is another chapter to the story. This one, however, takes place about a century-and-a-half before the story of John Dutton. 1883 takes place exactly when the title suggests, delivering a full-on Western tale about the original Dutton’s that settled in Montana.

Fans of Yellowstone have been waiting for the premiere of 1883 for quite some time and that wait is finally over. The first two episodes of 1883 were released on Paramount+ on Sunday morning. The first episode will also air on Paramount Network Sunday night after the new episode of Yellowstone. Next week will see the third episode of the series added to Paramount+ and the second episode airing on Paramount Network. Going forward, however, the episodes will be released exclusively in the streaming service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

1883 tells the story of James and Margaret Dutton as they make their way west to try and start a new life for themselves. The on-screen married couple is played by a couple of country music megastars who also happen to be married. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star alongside one another as the migrating Duttons, allowing their real relationship to be a part of these new characters.

McGraw and Hill aren’t the only major stars will significant roles in 1883. Billy Bob Thornton plays a U.S. Marshall named Jim Courtright in the series. Longtime western fans will be ecstatic to see Tombstone‘s Sam Elliott work alongside the Duttons throughout 1883. Elliott plays a wagon master and Civil War veteran named Shea Brennan, who assists the family in their journey out west. At the beginning of the show, Brennan deals with a pretty massive loss, and he will have to struggle with that as he helps lead the wagon train across the country.

Lamonica Garrett and Isabel May also star in 1883 as a wagon train leader and the Dutton’s daughter, Elsa, respectively. Audie Rick, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen, and James Landry Hebert are all set as series regulars for the first season. Dawn Olivieri, Emma Malouff, Alex Fine, Gratiela Brancusi, Anna Flamora, Nichole Galicia, Stephanie Nur, Amanda Jaros, Noah Le Gros, and Martin Sensmeier also appear in the series.

The first two episodes of 1883 are now streaming on Paramount+.