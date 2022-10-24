1899 Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix has released the official trailer for 1899, a new genre-bending mystery-horror series from Dark creators Baron bo Odar and Jantje Friese. The streamer first revealed 1899 during its big Tudum fan event in September, which follows a group of passengers traveling across the Atlantic Ocean. It's here that the series' big mystery begins, as the Kerberos goes out in search of the missing Prometheus. The ocean can be a very unforgiving place, and an empty Prometheus only serves to ramp up the intensity. 1899 isn't your typical cruise ship vacation show, as its first trailer highlights.

"On their journey across the vast and treacherous Atlantic Ocean, the passengers of the Kerberos encounter the biggest mystery of their lives. Welcome to 1899, a deeply immersive new series from the creators of Dark," a description of 1899 reads. The trailer for 1899 runs two and a half minutes long, featuring a group of terrified boat passengers, intrigue, a strange triangle symbol, and compelling visuals.

In 1899, a group of European migrants leave London on a steamship to start new lives in New York City. But when they encounter another migrant ship adrift on the open sea, their journey begins to turn into a nightmare. The series stars Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musiał, Anton Lesser, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Rosalie Craig, Clara Rosager, Maria Erwolter, Martin Greis-Rosenthal, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, José Pimentão, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Jonas Bloquet, Fflyn Edwards, and Alexandre Willaume.

"There is a lot in the DNA that is kind of close to Dark in terms of the puzzle and needing an engaged active audience," Friese explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. "But there are also things that are quite different in terms of atmosphere and tonality, but also pacing and more action-y stuff happening. So it is truly a beast of its own, but shares a lot of the same maybe mechanisms as Dark does. Hopefully it feels like something really fresh and new, while still [being] exactly what Dark fans would like to watch."

"We do love to play with genres and expectations," Odar echoed. "I think you have to watch carefully, because every little piece means something."

With a November 17th release date coming next month, Odar and Friese have indicated that it's a story that won't be able to be told within a single sitting.

"It's structured again as a three-season mystery puzzle just like Dark," Friese explained. "And obviously, this will only happen if enough people watch, but the way that we approached development and how season 1 is ending, you kind of want to have another one. So hopefully, ultimately, that is happening. That's how we laid it out as a plan, and let's see if the world agrees."

1899 premieres November 17th on Netflix. Let us know your thoughts on the trailer in the comments.