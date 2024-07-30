1923 Adds New Amsterdam Star for Season 2 of Yellowstone Prequel

Yellowstone prequel 1923 has added another member to its cast. According to TVLine, Season 2 of the Paramount+ series has added New Amsterdam alum Janet Montgomery to the cast in a recurring role. Montgomery is set to play Hillary, described as “a thoughtful woman who does not want to see injustice go unpunished.” Production on Season 2 of 1923 is expected to kick off later this year. An anticipated return window for the spinoff has not been announced. The final episodes of Yellowstone itself are set to kick off on November 10th.

Montgomery is the latest casting update for 1923. Earlier this year it was announced that Dexter alum Jennifer Carpenter had been added to the cast as Mamie Fossett, with that character being described as “a highly capable U.S. Deputy Marshall who serves warrants and makes arrests with confidence ahead of her time.” As for Montgomery, she is best known for her role on NBC’s New Amsterdam where she played Dr. Laura Bloom. That series ended its run in 2023 after five seasons. Montgomery also appeared on This Is Us.

What Is 1923 About?

1923 tells the story a different generation of the Dutton family from Yellowstone, specifically during the early 20th century, with the series following patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren). The series explores the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all created major issues for the mountain west — and the Dutton family who calls the region home.

In addition to Ford and Mirren, 1923 stars Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Jerome Flynn, Brandon Sklenar, Jennifer Ehle, and more. The series comes from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan. Season 2 of the series is set to film in Texas rather than Montana.

Yellowstone Will Return This November

While production on 1923’s second season hasn’t yet begun, the final episodes of Yellowstone — Season 5B — is set to arrive in November. It was announced in June that the series would make its return on November 10th. Soon after, series star Kevin Costner confirmed that he will not be returning.

“Hi, everyone. I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon, and doing all the things that that’s required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love and I know you love. I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue Season 5, or into the future,” Costner said in a video posted to social media at the time. “It was something that really changed me. I loved it and I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won’t be returning. I love the relationship that we’ve been able to develop, and I’ll see you at the movies.”

