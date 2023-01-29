1923: When Does the Yellowstone Prequel Return?

It's been nearly a month since the last episode of the Yellowstone prequel 1923 dropped on Paramount+ leaving fans in a little bit of limbo when it comes to this generation of the Dutton family. The last episode, "War and the Turquoise Tide" answered the question about Jacob Dutton's (Harrison Ford) fate as well as saw Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) come to the realization that he needed to head home to Montana, but fans have been left waiting as for what happens next for both journeys as the series went on a break. However, that break and the wait is almost over. 1923 is set to return next week on Sunday, February 5th.

Right now, we don't know exactly what to expect from the upcoming new episode of 1923. Last we saw Jacob he was alive, but seriously injured, not to mention there was the new threat of Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) and Cara is trying to handle things with the livestock commission for Jacob, but that's proving difficult to do as Creighton (Jerome Flynn) believes he's actually killed him. We also know that things have gotten complicated for Teonna (Aminah Nieves) as well. After suffering all manner of horrors at the school, she's finally escaped and brutally murdered Sister Mary (Jennifer Ehle) in the process. While one can assume that Teonna is on her way back home to Montana, one can also assume that she's also going to face a reckoning for that crime, something that is likely to be explored more once the series comes back from this break.

Sklenar has also teased that things may not be easy for Spencer Dutton as he makes his way home, either.

"I can say that it's not going to be a joyous homecoming, that's for sure," Sklenar said. "I think Spencer's coming in hot and he's got a lot to handle when he gets home. And it's not going to be an easy journey to get there."

What is 1923 about?

1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

In addition to Ford 1923 also stars Helen Mirren, Darren Mann ("Animal Kingdom"), Michelle Randolph ("A Snow White Christmas"), James Badge Dale ("Hightown"), Marley Shelton ("Scream"), Brian Geraghty ("Big Sky"), Aminah Nieves ("Blueberry"), and Jerome Flynn ("Game of Thrones").

1923 returns with new episodes on Sunday, February 5th on Paramount+.