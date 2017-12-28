The 2017 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best TV Actress

2018 is almost upon us, but before we say goodbye to 2017 it’s time to recognize the greatness that this year had to offer in the realm of TV, and that’s where ComicBook.com’s Golden Issue awards come in.

The entire staff at ComicBook.com came together to vote on their favorite TV actress from the past year. As you can imagine, whittling it down wasn’t easy, and brought about more than a few, let’s call them inspired conversations amongst the staff. Still, someone has to win but to be clear every actress on this list is exceptional and deserves any attention they receive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And the winner of Best TV Actress is…

Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones in The Defenders on Netflix!

Few have become as synonymous with their characters as Krysten Ritter, who brings a perfect blend of brashness, sarcasm, and heart to the role of Jessica Jones. Nowhere was this more apparent than in Netflix’s anticipated team-up The Defenders, and Ritter did not disappoint.

So many of the show’s standout moments involved Ritter in some way. Whether driving a car through a restaurant wall or constantly making fun of Daredevil’s costume (which at one point involved her scarf), she was always entertaining. While the hard-drinking character can be a bit abrasive, Ritter’s portrayal always manages to find small ways to let the character’s heart shine through, especially in regards to those she trusts.

One of the best parts of Ritter’s performance in Defenders is her commitment to staying true to her character. That’s why it delighted fans to see her brawling style in Defenders. Jessica Jones is not a fighter by nature, and Ritter sells that aspect of the character throughout her performance onscreen.

While the Defenders are a team, there’s no way they would be as entertaining without Krysten Ritter‘s Jessica Jones.

List of Nominees: