The 2020 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards Nominees for TV

The past year has undeniably gone into directions that no one was expecting, as the COVID-19 pandemic changed many aspects of daily life on a global scale. Many have developed a different kind of media diet amid the months of stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines -- and television most likely paid a huge part in that. Even in a year without the vast majority of blockbuster films, television rose to the occasion, providing a cinematic, inventive, and deeply engrossing experience. This year, good television genuinely felt like event programming -- an oasis in between rewatching a favorite sitcom or chipping away at a Netflix queue, and a communal viewing experience that many were craving this year.

Sure, production delays and logistics have delayed a lot of shows into at least the next year. And even some of the shows that did debut in 2020 didn't entirely hit the mark, or didn't resonate with viewers in the way they'd hoped (sorry, Quibi). But it's hard to deny that the past year's crop of television had some major standouts -- which makes the 2020 Golden Issue Awards, where the ComicBook.com's staff votes on the best content from the past 365 days, a fun challenge.

Below are all of our nominations for the Television categories, including Best TV Series, Best Animated TV Series, Best TV Actor, and Best TV Actress. Check back with ComicBook.com next week as we reveal the winners!