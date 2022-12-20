The 2022 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards Nominees for TV

By Jenna Anderson

2022 is almost in the books, meaning that it's time to celebrate some of the best and brightest components of the past year. The world of television absolutely delivered in that regard, entertaining viewers in countless ways over the past twelve months. Amid the ever-growing number of streaming services and the ongoing debate about "peak TV", there were still a number of shows that made an impact — and as part of ComicBook.com's Golden Issue Awards, it's time to celebrate them.

Below are all our nominations, as chosen by the ComicBook.com staff, for the Television categories, including Best TV Show, Best Comic Book TV Show, Best Animated TV Show, Best TV Actor, Best TV Actress, and Best TV First Appearance. Check back with ComicBook.com next week as we announce the winners!

Best TV Show

2022-golden-issues-nominees-best-tv-show.jpg

This year's nominees for Best TV Show cover a wide swath of genres and realms, from explosive horror to intense political thriller to high-octane fantasy. The nominees also range from tried-and-true favorites to more recent hits, all of which were broadcast on an array of different platforms or networks.

Best Comic Book TV Show

2022-golden-issues-nominees-best-comic-book-tv-show.jpg

Of course, 2022 also brought no shortage of superhero television shows — and this year, they arguably got weirder and more creative than ever. Each of Marvel's live-action Disney+ shows used unique genres to bring their fan-favorite central characters into live-action, and break the Internet in the process. Over on the DC side, this year saw the launch of one of its most long-awaited live-action adaptations, as well as an absurd superhero comedy series that audiences genuinely didn't know they needed.

Best Animated TV Show

2022-golden-issues-nominees-best-animated-tv-show.jpg

2022 saw the return of some beloved animated series, as well as the launch of some new cult classics. From the world of Star Wars to Critical Role and beyond, animation proved to be the perfect medium to bring some epic stories to the screen.

Best Male TV Character

2022-golden-issues-nominees-best-male-tv-character.jpg

This year's genre television was chock-full of memorable male characters, each of whom helped make their respective shows something truly special. The 2022 nominees range from capable comic book heroes to determined space travelers — and, in one case, a combination of the two.

Best Female TV Character

2022-golden-issues-nominees-best-female-tv-characterjpg.jpg

In 2022, television also introduced us to some awesome female characters, who were brought to life through powerhouse performances. Whether these nominees were at the center of heartfelt superhero origins or brutal fantasy battles, they definitely made an impact.

Best First TV Appearance

2022-golden-issues-nominees-best-first-tv-appearance.jpg

Sometimes, a show is taken into a whole other stratosphere by its breakout performances, with supporting characters or guest stars leaving an undeniable impression. This year's television was absolutely no exception, with actors delivering surprising performances, in the words of one of our nominees, not where you think.

  1. Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks, Peacemaker)

  2. Claudia (Bailey Bass, Interview with the Vampire)

  3. Madisynn King (Patty Guggenheim, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law)

  4. Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things)

  5. Leia Organa (Vivian Lyra Blair, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi)

