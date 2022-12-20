The 2022 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards Nominees for TV

2022 is almost in the books, meaning that it's time to celebrate some of the best and brightest components of the past year. The world of television absolutely delivered in that regard, entertaining viewers in countless ways over the past twelve months. Amid the ever-growing number of streaming services and the ongoing debate about "peak TV", there were still a number of shows that made an impact — and as part of ComicBook.com's Golden Issue Awards, it's time to celebrate them. Below are all our nominations, as chosen by the ComicBook.com staff, for the Television categories, including Best TV Show, Best Comic Book TV Show, Best Animated TV Show, Best TV Actor, Best TV Actress, and Best TV First Appearance. Check back with ComicBook.com next week as we announce the winners!

Best TV Show This year's nominees for Best TV Show cover a wide swath of genres and realms, from explosive horror to intense political thriller to high-octane fantasy. The nominees also range from tried-and-true favorites to more recent hits, all of which were broadcast on an array of different platforms or networks. Chucky (SYFY)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Star Wars: Andor (Disney+)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Best Comic Book TV Show Of course, 2022 also brought no shortage of superhero television shows — and this year, they arguably got weirder and more creative than ever. Each of Marvel's live-action Disney+ shows used unique genres to bring their fan-favorite central characters into live-action, and break the Internet in the process. Over on the DC side, this year saw the launch of one of its most long-awaited live-action adaptations, as well as an absurd superhero comedy series that audiences genuinely didn't know they needed. Moon Knight (Disney+)

Ms. Marvel (Disney+)

Peacemaker (HBO Max)

The Sandman (Netflix)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+)

Best Animated TV Show 2022 saw the return of some beloved animated series, as well as the launch of some new cult classics. From the world of Star Wars to Critical Role and beyond, animation proved to be the perfect medium to bring some epic stories to the screen. The Boys: Diabolical (Prime Video)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

The Legend of Vox Machina (Prime Video)

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (Disney+)

Best Male TV Character This year's genre television was chock-full of memorable male characters, each of whom helped make their respective shows something truly special. The 2022 nominees range from capable comic book heroes to determined space travelers — and, in one case, a combination of the two. Cassian Andor (Diego Luna, Star Wars: Andor)

Dream (Tom Sturridge, The Sandman)

Steven Grant / Marc Spector / Jake Lockley / Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena, Peacemaker)

Best Female TV Character In 2022, television also introduced us to some awesome female characters, who were brought to life through powerhouse performances. Whether these nominees were at the center of heartfelt superhero origins or brutal fantasy battles, they definitely made an impact. Galadriel (Morfydd Clark, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani, Ms. Marvel)

Reva Sevander / Third Sister (Moses Ingram, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon)

Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law)