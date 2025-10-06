2025’s Superman Made This Surprising Peacemaker Villain Theory Even More Likely

This new DC Universe theory changes how we see one of the newest antagonists introduced in Peacemaker season 2, and ties them to Nicholas Hoult’s sinister Lex Luthor from Superman. Peacemaker season 2 has introduced many new characters into James Gunn’s rebooted DCU, and not only the residents of the twisted and fascist Earth X on the other side of the Quantum Unfolding Chamber. One of the most interesting new antagonists hasn’t yet seen a lot of development, but a new theory makes their origins even more terrifying.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Peacemaker season 2 is set firmly in the rebooted DCU, which means that the events of the animated Creature Commandos series and the recent Superman reboot impact the series. We’ve already seen some brilliant crossovers, such as the return of Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), the appearance of the Justice Gang in Peacemaker season 1’s retconned ending, and even Nicholas Hoult’s cameo as Lex Luthor in Peacemaker. Lex Luthor’s appearance in Peacemaker might hint at an even bigger reveal in the series’ upcoming final episode, “Full Nelson.”

Sasha Bordeaux’s Cyborg Enhancements May Be Courtesy of Lex Luthor in Peacemaker Season 2

Sol Rodriguez made her DCU debut in Peacemaker season 2 as Sasha Bordeaux, a high-ranking ARGUS agent who works closely with Rick Flag Sr. and Langston Fleury (Tim Meadows) to hunt down and bring in Christopher Smith (John Cena). Episode 5, “Back to the Suture,” revealed that Sasha Bordeaux actually has cybernetic enhancements, giving her impressive abilities – such as perfect aim – following a tragic and as-yet-unseen accident that caused her body to be “mangled.” We don’t yet know the origins of Bordeaux’s technology, but a theory shared on Reddit connects her to Lex Luthor.

In DC Comics, Sasha Bordeaux is transformed into a cyborg by an OMAC – a human transformed into a cyborg by a virus – while fighting alongside Batman. The Reddit theory suggests this origin may have been altered for the live-action DCU, however, naming Lex Luthor as the contractor behind Bordeaux’s enhancements. Luthor has already proven himself capable of giving humans cybernetic additions, as he did this for Angela Spica’s Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría) in Superman. It’s possible ARGUS hired Luthor to do something similar for Bordeaux, but he may have even more sinister plans for the new DCU character.

Lex Luthor May Be Using Sasha Bordeaux as a Pawn Inside ARGUS

The idea that Lex Luthor may have given Sasha Bordeaux her cybernetic enhancements makes it possible that the LuthorCorp CEO could be using her as a pawn to get eyes and ears inside ARGUS. Bordeaux may not even know that Luthor is using her to see everything that happens at ARGUS, and he may have been manipulating the agency from within for quite some time – even during his incarceration in the Belle Reve prison. Luthor’s new partnership with Rick Flag Sr. makes this even more terrifying, as Luthor may have more control over ARGUS than ever before.

Lex Luthor already convinced Rick Flag Sr. to transfer him to a different prison, Van Kull, a prison closer to home in Metropolis rather than Louisiana’s Belle Reve. Sasha Bordeaux’s own relationship with Flag becoming closer makes this even more suspicious. It remains to be seen what Luthor might have been using Bordeaux for inside ARGUS, if he is the source of her enhancements and technology at all. His plans for the agency might be game-changing for the future of the DCU, however.

What Could Lex Luthor Be Planning for ARGUS in the DCU?

If Lex Luthor wanted to use Sasha Bordeaux as eyes and ears inside ARGUS, his plan has fully paid off now. Luthor is now aware of stable interdimensional technology being in the possession of ARGUS, and given his own attempt to create interdimensional portals in Superman – which grew out of control and threatened to destroy the world – it makes sense that Luthor wants this tech. Sydney Happersen’s (Stephen Blackehart) cameo saw him confirm Peacemaker’s portal is better than Luthor’s, the iconic villain would surely want to get his hands on it, perhaps even to escape from prison.

With one episode left of Peacemaker season 2, and no plans yet for a third season, Lex Luthor’s plans for Sasha Bordeaux could become clear very soon. He could even position himself as the new Director of ARGUS, setting up his dramatic return with new technology in Man of Tomorrow, 2027’s indirect Superman sequel, alongside David Corenswet’s Superman. We’ll surely learn more about Sasha Bordeaux in Peacemaker season 2, episode 8, “Full Nelson,” and it’d be brilliant to connect her to Lex Luthor as one of the DCU’s most formidable and prominent supervillains.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!