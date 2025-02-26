The Hardys’ WWE Return Tour Will Continue with Titles on the Line

Play video

Last week WWE NXT got fans talking with the announcement that The Hardys would be making their long-anticipated return to WWE, and that return finally happened during tonight’s NXT. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, who are the TNA World Tag Team Champions, returned to a big ovation from the crowd for their match against the No Quarter Catch Crew. The Hardys would take down NQCC and would find themselves in front of the NXT Tag Champions FraXiom, and that would result in an official match with the TNA World Tag Team Championships on the line at Roadblock in just two weeks.

Matt and Jeff got welcome-back chants to get things started, and the chants didn’t stop as the match got underway. The No Quarter Catch Crew showcased their talents against the veteran duo, but The Hardys were clearly here to showcase they could still run with anyone and met them moment for moment.

At one point The Hardys hit a critical point where they gained back momentum, and Jeff hit a clean whisper in the wind. Jeff would then hit the swanton bomb and Matt would get the pin, getting their first win in a WWE ring in quite some time.

They were greeted by FraXiom in the ring and they all shared some praise for each other before the possibility of a match was brought up. Then Santino Marella came out and looked to make something official, revealing that The Hardys would face FraXiom at Roadblock for the TNA Tag Team Championships.

Roadblock is shaping up pretty nicely so far, as it was made official earlier in the night that NXT Champion Oba Femi will face TNA X-Division Champion Moose at the premium live event. While it’s not official yet, NXT also teased a Title-for-Title match between NXT Women’s Champion Giulia and NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer, which very well could end up being the main event if it ends up as part of the card.

