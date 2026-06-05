Cape Fear’s Javier Bardem Reveals The One Similarity His Max Cady Has With Robert De Niro

Hannibal Lecter, Darth Vader, the Wicked Witch of the West, The Joker – some of the most iconic villains on the big screen have not only earned their place in movie history but have become staples of pop culture. Across the decades, these characters went from larger-than-life antagonists with singular performances that defined them to characters that actors couldn’t wait to get their hands on and deliver their version. One of the great movie villains of all-time that hasn’t yet reached that level, though, is Max Cady from Cape Fear, the devious criminal who enacts a vengeful plan against Sam Bowden.

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Played by Robert Mitchum in the original movie in 1962, the character was made even more iconic by Robert De Niro for the 1991 remake of the film. Now, a new generation is getting its own take on Cape Fear, with none other than Academy Award winner Javier Bardem taking on the character. Speaking with ComicBook about his version in the new Apple TV series, we asked Bardem if there was anything he wanted to carry over from De Niro’s version of the character to his own, replying:

“I think the irony, the sense of humor, the way he was not really caring about anything, including his own safety. He couldn’t care less. I mean, he was holding himself under a truck. In that moment, you know that he’s invincible. There’s nothing that can stop him and that strong will. It was something that you have to really be loyal to.”

Javier Bardem Breaks Down Max Cady in Cape Fear

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Bardem’s take on Max Cady in Cape Fear is poised to give the actor another iconic villain to his name after winning an Academy Award for playing Anton Chigurh in No Country for Old Men. Regarding the differences between them, and which was tougher to “live in” as an actor, Bardem was quick to note the differences are stark between them, despite both being relentless and violent men.

“I think there are two different beasts. Hopefully,” the actor said. “I think there is no remorse. There is no feeling. There is no agenda. There’s no goal in the No Country for Old Men character. He’s just an accident.

“With great hair,” Bardem’s co-star Patrick Wilson added.

“Great hair,” Bardem said with a laugh. “By the way, natural hair, no wig. F–kin’ Coen Brothers. I had to wear a hairnet.”

Regarding the two characters, though, Bardem continued, “I will trust more in Max Cady than in Anton Chigurh.”

The first two episodes of Cape Fear are now streaming on Apple TV.