7 Best Shows to Binge on Netflix Over Christmas 2025

Binging these seven shows on Netflix would be a great way to spend some of your time over this year’s Holiday period. Netflix always releases some gems around Christmastime, and, this year, this includes new seasons of some of the streaming service’s most iconic, beloved, and acclaimed TV shows. December 2025 is being graced by brilliant Netflix movies such as Frankenstein, Wake Up Dead Man, Jay Kelly, and more, sitting down for a good TV binge would occupy even more of your free time over the Holidays.

Holiday celebrations often end up in front of the TV, which makes Netflix the go-to for many households. There are countless shows available for binging on Netflix over the Christmas period, but these seven examples have released new instalments recently, or are currently making waves on the platform, so should be your first port of call this Christmas. Whether catching up on the latest season, or preparing for upcoming seasons in 2026 and beyond, these seven shows are the best to watch on Netflix over 2025’s Holiday period.

7) Emily in Paris

Although it received a mixed response when it premiered back in 2020, with criticism aimed at the stereotypical depiction of Parisians and the French, Emily in Paris is still going strong five years later. Emily in Paris season 5 will, ironically, bring Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) to Italy to continue her European adventures on December 18, 2025, hitting Netflix just before Christmas, which makes it a great show to catch up on over the Holidays. Many consider Emily in Paris to be going on too long, but the change of scenery in season 5 may change this.

6) The Beast in Me

If Emily in Paris’ 40 episodes—soon to be more—seem daunting for a Holiday period binge, The Beast in Me might be for you. A miniseries of only eight episodes, The Beast in Me explores a psychological thriller narrative about an author (Claire Danes) who starts to write about her next-door neighbor (Matthew Rhys), who allegedly killed his wife. The Beast in Me landed on Netflix on November 13, 2025, but hasn’t really been a hot topic of conversation, despite getting high viewership figures and receiving praise for its gripping story, stellar performances, and visual beauty.

5) A Man on the Inside

The second season of Michael Schur’s latest comedy series, A Man on the Inside, hit Netflix on November 20, 2025, and perfectly continued the humor, tension, and mystery unravelling of the first instalment. Ted Danson continues to deliver his brilliant brand of comedy as retired professor-turned-private investigator Charles Nieuwendyk, now on a mission to investigate laptop theft at the esteemed Wheeler College following his excursion at Pacific View. If you love A Man on the Inside, maybe check out the 2020 documentary that inspired the series, The Mole Agent, which will shock you with the real story behind the comedy.

4) Nobody Wants This

Following her stand-out performances in the likes of The Good Place, Big Mouth, and more, Kristen Bell stuns opposite Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This. The critically acclaimed romantic comedy series follows agnostic relationship-focused podcast host Joanne Williams (Bell) as she enters into an unexpected romance with unconventional rabbi Noah Roklov (Adam Brody), examining religion and love in a heartfelt story. Nobody Wants This season 2 premiered in late October 2025, but since a third season is set to release in 2026, the Holiday period is the perfect time to binge the show’s pre-existing 20 episodes.

3) The Abandons

If you’re into a good Western drama, then The Abandons is the perfect series for you to watch during the Holidays. Set in the 1850s, The Abandons follows conflicts between several groups of outlaws in the Old West, with Fiona Nolan (Lena Headey) at the center. While not Netflix’s most popular series, the tight packaging of a seven-part series makes The Abandons a great watch days after its December 4th release. Headey is joined by Gillian Anderson, Nick Robinson, Ryan Hurst, Patton Oswalt, Lucas Till, and more, giving The Abandons a strong cast of incredible performers, despite its sometimes-lacking narrative.

2) Black Doves

Black Doves quickly became one of Netflix’s most talked-about shows following season 1’s release on December 5, 2024. Since the series has already been renewed for a second instalment, now is the perfect time to get up to date with this action thriller starring Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, and more. The series follows the adventures of the spy organization, the Black Doves, of which Helen (Knightley)—whose cover becomes blown—is a member, who retrieve industrial, political, and diplomatic secrets for the highest bidder. High-octane, action-packed, and captivating from the get-go, Black Doves is certainly one to watch.

1) Stranger Things

The behemoth consuming Netflix over 2025’s Holiday period will surely be Stranger Things’ fifth and final season, which has already released its first four episodes, and has three more coming on Christmas Day before releasing a feature-length finale on New Year’s Eve. Over the last decade, Stranger Things has become one of the most influential, critically-acclaimed, and revolutionary shows in TV history, skyrocketing its young cast to stardom and becoming one of Netflix’s flagship shows. Including the first four episodes of Stranger Things season 5, there are 38 episodes of the Duffer brothers’ sci-fi series to catch up on before the next four episodes bring the show to a final and promisingly-epic conclusion.

