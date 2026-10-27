63 Years Later, An Alfred Hitchcock Classic Is Being Remade With Some Bizarre Changes to the Story

More than six decades after its initial release, Alfred Hitchcock‘s The Birds officially joins the ranks of Psycho and Dial M for Murder in getting a remake. Originally based on the short story by Daphne du Maurier, Hitchcock’s movie was a modest hit upon release but would go on to become a cultural touchstone in the horror genre for years. Not only was it nominated for Best Special Effects at the Academy Awards, but it officially kickstarted the careers of Tippi Hedren and Veronica Cartwright.

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Now, 63 years later, The Birds is not only getting remade as a limited series for HBO, but they’re making some pretty wild changes to the plot. Deadline brings word that not only has the premium cable network picked up the rights to the redo, but they’ve tapped Succession star Sarah Snook to lead the series. In addition to a flock of killer birds, though, the report confirms that the HBO remake will not only add the mystery of a childhood friend disappearing, but the threat of a killer being on the loose. Even weirder, the bird attacks will be tied into these new developments.

The Birds Remake Confirms Weird Plot Changes

The new take on The Birds has another HBO favorite helping bring it to life, with Tom Spezialy of The Leftovers and Watchmen set to write the new take. Today’s report about the redo further confirms that the action for the story will shift from the Bay Area of California, instead taking place in Alaska, the home state of Spezialy. Here’s the full description of the new take and its wild new ideas:

“Escaping a bitter custody battle, Myra Massey (Snook) returns home with her young daughter, secretly probing a childhood friend’s suspicious disappearance. With a killer on the loose and personal threats mounting, she fights to protect her daughter against a terrifying new menace: vicious, deadly bird attacks inexplicably tied to the crime.”

As fans may recall, the original The Birds had a pretty succinct plot. Though the storylines of Hedren’s Melanie Daniels as a socialite with a shady past suddenly chasing after a man she meets are par for the course of the era, it eventually becomes all about the unexplained attacks from the titular avian threat. Even by the film’s end, there’s nothing to indicate why it happened, or even that it’s over. Knowing that the new take is going to add quite a bit more to the story could give this one some interesting weight to the narrative, or perhaps go the other direction.

The good news for a new take on The Birds is that even with that Oscar nomination to its name, the special effects industry has only gotten better over the last sixty years, meaning that attacking birds may very well look pretty believable when this series finally gets off the ground. That said, there’s a history of remakes of The Birds being announced and never coming to fruition. In 2007, a remake starring Naomi Watts was announced and never made it to the screen, with a previous take on the material confirmed as a TV series back in 2017. As a result, maybe don’t count your unexplained killer chickens before they hatch.