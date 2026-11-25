Whether you loved it or hated it, it’s undeniable that Twilight was a very successful franchise. The four-book series that was adapted into five films made bank. The films collectively grossed over 3.3 billion at the global box office, with The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 making $830 million dollars alone. Throughout the late 2000s into the 2010s, people couldn’t stop talking about it, even just to use it as a comparative metric — note the plethora of “still a better love story than Twilight” memes.

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In 2015, author Stephenie Meyer published Life and Death. Life and Death is a gender-bent Twilight, changing Bella to Beaufort and Edward to Edythe. Then, in 2020, Meyer published Midnight Sun, giving readers the tale they love, but from the perspective of the vampiric heartthrob Edward Cullen. Four years later, it was announced that Midnight Sun was getting turned into an adult animation series for Netflix. The two leads have already been cast, with and Netflix has already greenlit the series for two seasons, as announced mere weeks ago.

With two seasons already ordered, Netflix is likely trying to dodge a familiar complaint around most of their current shows — the lengthy pause waiting for renewal and the wait caused by waiting for production to finish. Either way, this shows a lot of faith in Twilight, presuming a still-built-in audience. While there were four books to adapt for the film Twilight Saga, there is only one published book for Midnight Sun. Perhaps this two-season order is going to give the fans something the books never did.

Midnight Sun Already Gave Twilight Fans Missing Scenes

In comparing Midnight Sun to the original Twilight novel, die-hard fans couldn’t help but notice discrepancies. While the Twilight film emphasized the scene between Bella and Edward in the meadow, the original novel glossed over it. The Twilight novel had Bella skip past it in active time, choosing instead to look back on it in narration. Meyer’s original draft contained a longer scene, including Bella’s reaction to Edward’s skin in the sunlight, but it was cut for space.

Midnight Sun, however, shows Bella’s reaction, giving fans the moment she first sees Edward Cullen in the sun. Edward notices her freak-out and her worry that he’ll catch fire, which is what happens to vampires when exposed to the sun in Twilight lore. As part of the foreword to Life & Death, the genderbent Twilight, Stephenie Meyer expressed her rationale towards missing scenes. For her, around 10% of her additions were things she wished she’d done the first time around, but that hadn’t occurred to her. These could be items anywhere from an idea she wished she’d explored earlier, or conversations that were left out but should’ve been included.

With that in mind, it’s likely that the animated series might give fans of the book scenes and insights not present in the literature. Those associated with the production of the Midnight Sun animated series have discussed working with Meyer, emphasizing her enthusiasm for the show and for television in general. It’s unclear whether Meyer is expected to put out book sequels to Midnight Sun, but her suggesting ideas to the writers’ room doesn’t seem out of the question.

Where Midnight Sun Could Go With Its Two Seasons

Midnight Sun is a long book. It’s longer than Twilight by a considerable amount, totaling 658 pages in all, so it wouldn’t be out of the question to divide the book evenly in two between the two seasons. It’d also make sense to speed up the pacing. When Midnight Sun came out, it was criticized for its adherence to the original series and the “glacial pace” it moved at. As a rewrite of Twilight, it makes sense that it wants to stay as close to the successful Twilight as possible, but there’s a difference between what can work for a novel and what can work for a television show. Adaptations inevitably always change something.

What Midnight Sun should do is keep the essentials for season one, giving viewers insights into Edward Cullen’s relationship with his sister and the important scenes with Bella. But by sticking to the essentials — and whatever new additions the writers can cook up — the series has a chance to go beyond Midnight Sun as a novel. Midnight Sun, the series, has the chance to give new insights into Eclipse, New Moon, and Breaking Dawn.

While the show is pitched as primarily going into Edward’s internal struggles, it also has a chance to further develop the Quileute characters, giving them more depth and letting them feel less like stereotypes. A common critique of the original book series, the movies, and even Midnight Sun is how they often felt like B-characters, even as Jacob Black is supposed to be Edward’s love rival for Bella. It’d be a smart movie for Netflix to make on their part, and it would give them more characters to explore. While the novels are written in a strict first-person limited, it’s to be seen whether the TV show will take the same approach.

What are you most excited for about Midnight Sun? Let us know in the comments!