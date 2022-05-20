A Calculated Man Series Based on Comic Book in the Works at Hulu

✖

The wide world of comics is vast, and there's plenty of content to be adapted for movies and television out there. As Marvel and DC continue to thrive on the big and small screens, other comics are also getting their time to shine. This week, it was announced that Hulu has acquired the rights to AfterShock Media's A Calculated Man, and is in the early stages of developing a series based on the comic by writer Paul Tobin (Bunny Mask) and artist Alberto Albuquerque (The Amazing Spider-Man). According to Deadline, Peter Calloway, who executive produced HBO's The Nevers and co-executive produced Freeform's Cloak & Dagger as well as FX's Legion, has signed to serve as showrunner and writer on A Calculated Man.

"It's not often that a story grabs you by the throat and heart at the same time," Calloway shared. "A Calculated Man did just that. The moment I read Paul and Alberto's beautifully bonkers book, I was excited to bring it to the screen. Doing it at Hulu – with their commitment to unflinching, unique stories – is a dream come true."

"We are so excited to have found the perfect home at Hulu," AfterShock Media's President of Film and TV, Lee Kramer, added. "This was a very competitive situation, but creatively they understood not only our vision for the title and the lead Jack Beans but brought us a writer, Peter Calloway, who we had not only worked with before but also pitched us a concept which was in-sync with both Paul and Alberto's devilishly fun creation."

You can read a description of the comic here: "It is a math-inspired crime series that follows Jack Beans, an accountant living in witness protection after betraying his former employers, the Pinafore crime family. After three years, Jack decides to reclaim his old life. What follows is a journey full of murder, mayhem, and mathematics."

In the past, Hulu hasn't always had the best luck with adapting comics. Marvel's Runaways only lasted three seasons on the streaming site, and the planned Ghost Rider series starring Gabriel Luna was scrapped before it was even filmed. Recently, Hulu canceled the animated series MODOK which saw Patton Oswalt voicing the Marvel villain. Hopefully, A Calculated Man will stand a better chance since it's not a Marvel comic.

Are you a fan of A Calculated Man? Are you excited Hulu is developing a series? Tell us in the comments!