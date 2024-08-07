A Different World: Seminal Sitcom Getting Sequel Series at Netflix





A Different World has a sequel series in development over at Netflix. The project is being headed by writer/executive producer Felicia Pride (Bel-Air, Grey’s Anatomy), with executive producers Debbie Allen, Mandy Summers, Tom Werner, Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Bythewood all reportedly involved. Allen, Werner, Bythewoo, and Prince-Bythewood are all reprising their creative roles after working on the original series as director/producer (Allen), writers (Prince-Bythewood, Bythewood) and EP (Werner).

The premise of the original A Different World saw Denise Huxtable (Lisa Bonet) leave home (The Cosby Show) to enroll at Hillman College, a fictional HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), where she ends up being roommates with the only white student (Marisa Tomei!). That premise only lasted a season before Bonet became pregnant (with Zoe Kravitz!) and Bill Cosby opted to write Denise out of the show, by having her drop out of Hillman.

A Different World was retooled with Allen as chief creative, and a mandate to portray HBCU life in a more accurate light. The principal and supporting cast was reconfigured (now-famous stars like Jada Pinkett Smith were added), with Tomei’s character being cut, while Jasmine Guy’s Whitley Gilbert and Kadeem Hardison’s Dwayne Wayne became the central characters of the show. By the end of the series, Dwaney and Whitley finally acknowledged their deep feelings for one another and got married, with Dwayne moving to Tokyo to develop an educational video game, taking a pregnant Whitley with him.

According to sources, the sequel series will see Dwayne and Whitley’s daughter grown up and enrolling in Hillman College. It’s being reported that “conversations with original cast members have taken place regarding interest and availability and the response has been positive.”

A Different World found its stride under Allen’s guidance and quickly grew beyond being a spinoff into one of the most culturally relevant shows of its time, increasing HBCU enrollment by more than 25%. It lasted for a total of six seasons between 1987-1992, and helped NBC lock down a block of Thursday night primetime programming (sandwiched between The Cosby Show and Cheers) that would become the network’s main staple of programming for the next decade.

A sequel series has been tied up due to legal issues with Cosby; in the meantime, the cast and creators have launched a reunion tour event: “A Different World: HBCU College Tour 2024”. The event started this spring, with former cast member Kim Cole moderating a panel that included co-stars Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Cree Summer, Glynn Turman, Dawnn Lewis, Darryl Bell, and Charnele Brown – as well as Debbie Allen, Karen Malina White, Tempestt Bledsoe, and Sinbad. Fall tour dates are still available.

