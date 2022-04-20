Aaron Paul Announces Birth of Son, Reveals Bryan Cranston to Be The Godfather





Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul announced the birth of his son this week. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actor said that he asked his friend Bryan Cranston to be the Godfather. Of course, it’s absolutely amazing to think of these two stars having this conversation. It’s pretty clear to fans at this point that these two get along better than Jesse Pinkman and Walter White. The friendship has lasted longer than their lengthy series run together on the AMC mega-hit. In the upcoming months, Paul has Dual to premiere in theaters and it feels like Cranston is always mulling over a potential role. Check out his full comments right here.

“I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby’s godfather. He said no. He’s very busy,” Paul smirked. “No, he was very excited, very honored. I love the man to death. He’s one of my best friends in the world, and so it was just a no-brainer.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He also told Fallon it was a thrill to go back in time with the characters for Better Call Saul. “It was nice to zip on the skin of Pinkman again, you know?” Paul mused. “It was strange. It was a lot of the same crew from ‘Breaking Bad’ is working on ‘Better Call Saul’ so it was just nice to be reunited with this beautiful group of people out in New Mexico.”

Not too long ago, Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould told fans that there might be a crossover with Walter White and Jesse in that series. “I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’ Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah,” Gould explained during the PaleyFest panel. “How or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that’s one of many things that I think you’ll discover this season.”

Here’s the synopsis for Better Call Saul Season 6: “Better Call Saul‘s final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman,” reads the synopsis via AMC. “From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.”

When’s the last time you re-watched Breaking Bad? Let us know down in the comments!