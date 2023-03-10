Abbott Elementary Fans Share Favorite Janine Moments
Abbott Elementary fans are sharing their favorite moments from Janine in the series. Quinta Brunson has done an amazing job moving everyone's story forward this season. ABC is so pleased with Abbott Elementary that they renewed the show for Season 3 early in this group of episodes. While viewers have loved the slow-burn romance between Gregory and Janine. Things have bubbled up and the fans are reaping the benefits of all that fun right now.
"It just was," Quinta Brunson explained Variety when asked about the Gregory situation with Janine. "I think when you're writing the story and the room is getting in a groove, we're gearing up to just go there. I believe in throwing it at the wall and if it's the right time, it's the right time. I knew that I wanted to get Janine and Gregory to certain marks this season, and we wrote to that mark and we're going to go there. Time is necessary and we know we can build after that, and it doesn't scare us. That goes for the writers, the crew, and the cast... everyone's fully invested."
fav janine moment pic.twitter.com/zUvyrsGv6z— dan 🇵🇪 (@lesbianmegamind) March 1, 2023
I hope this show never ends
The way Melissa and Barbara looks at Janine the same way pic.twitter.com/iqMUxmnxn9— Lisa Ann Walter stan ❤️ (@jenvsdrew) March 3, 2023
Their friendship
first of all… JACOB roasting gregory?? i’ve seen it all now. secondly, gregory clearly values janine’s opinion the most out of everyone in the workplace 😞😞 pic.twitter.com/ksOck4BGmM— frida! 🤍 (@lumaxification) March 9, 2023
A whole mess
Like why she so messyyyy Lmfaoooooooo and the camera look when ayesha and janine started beefin 😂😂🤣🤣 #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/dEwUagh16n— Sir… you are bald. (@_Fancy_M3) March 10, 2023
So freaking silly
janine telling gregory she’s going to go to “bone town” with mo and then break up with him full of meat and covered in sauce gregory looks horrified #abbottelementary pic.twitter.com/ipV1SDFkwK— janinegregory clips (@teddieclips) March 3, 2023
LEGO Batman
Janine got buck when she said “Lego Batman” #AbbottElementary 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/yQvaOhu0ly— Anfani Vincent (@AnfaniVincent) March 9, 2023
So many gems
this is the exact same thing that happened when gregory said he was staying and they showed janine pic.twitter.com/JeRj5MtUGH— lara (@queenlatifahs) March 9, 2023
Tremendous account
gregory almost snapping his neck turning around eavesdropping when janine says who her hall pass is #abbottelementary pic.twitter.com/65WlE43tJI— janinegregory clips (@teddieclips) March 10, 2023
Straight up comedy
Gregory going to Janine for confirmation that it’s not that bad and even she had to slip one in like WOAH NTM😭 #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/PGHkhokLKa— c (@westspalace) March 8, 2023