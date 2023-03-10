Abbott Elementary Fans Share Favorite Janine Moments

Abbott Elementary fans are sharing their favorite moments from Janine in the series. Quinta Brunson has done an amazing job moving everyone's story forward this season. ABC is so pleased with Abbott Elementary that they renewed the show for Season 3 early in this group of episodes. While viewers have loved the slow-burn romance between Gregory and Janine. Things have bubbled up and the fans are reaping the benefits of all that fun right now.

"It just was," Quinta Brunson explained Variety when asked about the Gregory situation with Janine. "I think when you're writing the story and the room is getting in a groove, we're gearing up to just go there. I believe in throwing it at the wall and if it's the right time, it's the right time. I knew that I wanted to get Janine and Gregory to certain marks this season, and we wrote to that mark and we're going to go there. Time is necessary and we know we can build after that, and it doesn't scare us. That goes for the writers, the crew, and the cast... everyone's fully invested."

What's your favorite part of Abbott Elementary this season? Let us know in the comments!