That '90s Show Features the Most 1990s Cameo Ever

Netflix released the first season of That '90s Show today, and the That '70s Show sequel series follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) as she continues her parent's legacy by hanging out in Red and Kitty Forman's (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp) basement. One of the most beloved things about the original series was its use of dream and parody sequences, many of which were inspired by 1970s pop culture. That '90s Show takes the same route with some extremely '90s inserts, including a tribute to Beverly Hills, 90210. When Leia's love life isn't going according to plan, she falls down a 90210 rabbit hole and starts to daydream about what life would be like in the iconic teen series. During her fantasies, she ends up meeting real-life 90210 alum, Brian Austin Green...

Green played David Silver throughout 90210's entire ten seasons, and his cameo in That '90s Show is a hilarious nod to his time on the series. As Leia dreams what it would be like to be different characters from the show, Green shows up at the end of each scenario to declare he's DJing a party and it's going to be "fresh." Later, at Leia's birthday party, she dreams of Green again and asks him what Donna Martin (Tory Spelling) was like between scenes and he replied, "What do you mean 'scenes?'" You can check out a tweet reacting to Green's cameo below:

Which That '70s Show Stars Appear in That '90s Show?

In addition to Rupp and Smith, That '90s Show also features appearances from Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), Tommy Chong (Leo), and Don Stark (Bob Pinciotti). The finale of the new season also included a surprise appearance from another That '70s Show alum. In a recent interview with Variety, Kutcher was asked about returning for the reboot.

"It was really nostalgic to be back on the set," Kutcher shared. "It's all the same folks that made That '70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre." He added, "Mila and I were contemplating it ... We thought, 'Listen, we're only in the position that we're in because of that show, so let's just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun." Kutcher teased, "It's really funny. The new cast is phenomenal."

That '90s Show is now streaming on Netflix.